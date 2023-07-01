Met Police ‘bans wearing of Thin Blue Line badge by officers at London Pride’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met Police ‘bans wearing of Thin Blue Line badge by officers at London Pride’

By Press Association
The symbol has become politically charged in the US, where it has been used by counterprotesters at Black Lives Matter marches (PA)
The symbol has become politically charged in the US, where it has been used by counterprotesters at Black Lives Matter marches (PA)

Police officers at London Pride were reportedly told not to wear a badge commemorating officers killed in the line of duty because of concerns about its links to far-right groups in the US.

While the Thin Blue Line badge has traditionally been used to show support for law enforcement, it has become politically charged in the US, where it has been used by counter-protesters at Black Lives Matter marches.

The ban of the badge at London Pride, reported in the Mail on Sunday, was condemned by the mother of police constable Andrew Harper who was killed in the line of duty in Berkshire in 2019.

Police officer killed in Sulhamstead
Police constable Andrew Harper was killed near Sulhamstead in 2019 (Thames Valley Police)

His mother, Debbie Adlam, told the newspaper that she considered the badge, which consists of a blue line stretched across a black background, to be a “universal memorial”.

“Since we lost Andrew, we have considered the Thin Blue Line image to be a universal memorial to the loss of these officers,” she said.

She added: “It concerns me that there are those who want to take (the badge) away.

“I hope that today is not the start of the end for the Thin Blue Line and all it means to us in the UK.”

The paper reported that a Met commander ahead of Saturday’s parade advised officers the symbol had been linked to anti-trans groups in the US.

“No ‘Thin Blue Line’ badges/patches are to be worn whilst policing this event,” the commander is reported to have said.

“These have been linked to far-right and anti-trans groups in the US and this year’s Pride is focusing very much on the trans community. This is non-negotiable and supervisors are expected to ensure this is adhered to please.”

Asked about the reported ban, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said officers can only wear insignia associated with the National Police Memorial Day Trust, Help for Heroes and the Royal British Legion charities.

“The Met’s Dress Code Policy sets out the official uniform police officers must adhere to whilst serving the public without fear or favour,” a spokesperson for the force said.

“The policy has not changed. The policy makes exception for the work of the National Police Memorial Day Trust, Help for Heroes and the Royal British Legion charities and permits officers to wear their insignia whilst on duty.”

Former home secretary Priti Patel condemned the reported ban, writing on Twitter that it was “nonsense” from “vested interest groups imposing their false narratives and ludicrous demands on our hard-working officers”.

In November 2022, the Mayor of London’s spokesperson said that the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) Uniform & Appearance Board was reviewing the wearing of the badge “to ensure the MPS approach remains consistent with other forces nationally”.

The spokesperson said that the Thin Blue Line is “commonly accepted” as “demonstrating camaraderie” among the police.

The spokesperson added at the time: “Subtle wearing of this imagery, eg: a Velcro patch or pin badge is not prohibited by the current MPS dress code.”

