Late flurry gives Rickie Fowler narrow lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler came home with a wet sail at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday, birdieing six of his last eight holes to take the lead in Detroit.

The American picked up three shots on the front nine but a bogey after the turn threatened to derail his round.

He righted the ship quickly however, his late flurry propelling him to 20 under par and a one stroke lead ahead of Adam Hadwin.

Speaking after his round, Fowler said: “Whether it happens (Sunday) or not, it’s going to happen here soon.

“I’ve been playing a lot of really good golf and been putting myself in good positions.

“This definitely won’t be the last.”

The Canadian carded a stellar third round 63 to gain seven spots on the leaderboard and keep in close range of Fowler, who has not won an event on the PGA Tour in four years.

England’s Aaron Rai is tied for fourth on 17 under following a Saturday score of 66.