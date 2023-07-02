Frankie Dettori’s trophies, jockey scales and boots among items up for auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Frankie Dettori’s trophies, jockey scales and boots among items up for auction

By Press Association
Jockey Frankie Dettori is selling a selection of his trophies and racing silks, putting 126 items up for auction ahead of his retirement from horse racing (Jacob King/PA)
Jockey Frankie Dettori is selling a selection of his trophies and racing silks, putting 126 items up for auction ahead of his retirement from horse racing (Jacob King/PA)

Horse racing great Frankie Dettori is to sell a selection of his trophies and racing silks, putting 126 items up for auction ahead of his retirement from the sport.

The 52-year-old jockey, who has had more than 4,000 wins over a long career that started in the 1980s, plans to retire after Ascot in October.

He has been clearing out items from his country pile near Newmarket, Suffolk, as he and his wife Catherine prepare to move house, as he said their children have all “branched out”.

Frankie Dettori racing memorabilia sale
Frankie Dettori signs memorabilia at his home in Newmarket, Suffolk, ahead of the auction (Jacob King/PA)

His jockey scales, a saddle, boots and photographs are among the 126 pieces to be sold in an online auction by Cheffins in Cambridge from July 5.

The sale has been described by auctioneers as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own prizes and memorabilia from one of the greatest sports personalities worldwide”.

Among the lots is Dettori’s trophy from his Epsom Oaks win in June 2023, which could be his last win in a Classic race should he not win the St Leger in September.

Dettori said: “We’re going to move away from Newmarket.

“Newmarket’s been my life.

“We’re scaling down and I’ve got so much stuff, we thought we might as well just auction it.

“I didn’t realise because they end up in drawers, in cupboards, in the cellar, I mean they’re all over the place.

“Now we’re clearing up a lot of stuff, we didn’t realise how much accumulated in so many years.”

He said it had been difficult to decide what to sell and what to keep.

Frankie Dettori racing memorabilia sale
Frankie Dettori’s weighing scales are among the lots up for sale (Jacob King/PA)

“Yes, of course, you know, but then you’ve got to put everything in context,” he said.

“You need a mansion to put the trophies up.

“I tried to keep something what means something to me, some of the important stuff like the Derby and things like that, but the rest is going to go up in auction.”

He continued: “All my kids have branched out so it’s only myself and Catherine my wife left so we’re planning to rent the house, scale down and move towards London a bit.

“And I’d like to travel the world a bit.”

He said he feels it is the “right time” to retire, and “wanted to stop at the top”.

“I’m going to be 53 and I wanted to stop at the top.

“I still feel that I’m riding well enough to finish at the top.

“I think it’s the right time.

“My heart doesn’t want to stop but my brain is telling me to stop.

“It’s not going to be easy.”

Frankie Dettori racing memorabilia sale
Frankie Dettori signs his weighing scales (Jacob King/PA)

He said some of the proceeds of the auction will go to the charity Direct Aid For Africa (Dafa), and some will go to his children, adding: “My daughter’s getting married next year but she hasn’t fixed a date yet.”

He said that in his retirement he is “not going to be too far away from horseracing”.

“Working on TV is an option,” he said.

“I’m in talks at the moment with a few different channels and I think that’s the way that I’m going to head.”

Asked if he would consider an appearance on the reality show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Dettori said: “I haven’t been asked yet but if I do get asked, I’ll have a good think about that.”

He said the reception he has been getting for winners has surprised him.

“The warmth of the people has been amazing,” said Dettori.

“Wherever I go, I was taking a lot of selfies last year but quadrupled the amount of selfies that I’m taking every day.

“People have been so good. I’m enjoying it.

“It’s going to be sad when I get to the end of the season but at the moment I’m not thinking about it.

“I’m trying to do good and trying to go through my last year in a happy fashion.”

Frankie Dettori racing memorabilia sale
Frankie Dettori holds a set of racing silks (Jacob King/PA)

He played down his chances of winning Sports Personality of the Year.

“I think I finished third back in the day,” said Dettori.

“I mean racing is an OK sport but it’s not as big as the Olympics or Formula One or football.

“We are a minority sport so it would be very hard to win it but it’s nice to be mentioned in the list anyway.”

He said he would like to win the July Cup in Newmarket – the sole British Group One to have eluded him in his career so far.

“I’m a Newmarket boy, I’ve been here for 35 years, or 37 or 38, whatever they are,” he said.

“It’s the only Group One I didn’t win.

“Ironically it’s in Newmarket.

“Yes, I’ve got a couple of horses in mind at the moment.”

Frankie Dettori racing memorabilia sale
Frankie Dettori said it was difficult to decide what to sell and what to keep (Jacob King/PA)

Harriet Lusty, deputy saleroom manager at Cheffins, said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own prizes and memorabilia from one of the greatest sports personalities worldwide.

“Frankie Dettori is a household name and we will be selling over 100 lots of his prizes from his collection of over 4,000 wins he has had throughout his illustrious career, as well as a series of other pieces including his jockey scales, a saddle, boots and photographs.

“With Frankie’s retirement on the horizon, the Dettori family have been looking to scale down the house and needed to find new homes for his thousands of prizes and trophies, which were kept in garages and cellars and throughout his property just outside of Newmarket.

“This one-off sale will take place solely online over a two-week period, and will include some of the most significant prizes Frankie has won to date, such as the trophy for his win in the Epsom Oaks in June 2023.

“This was Frankie’s last ride in the Epsom Oaks and could well be his last win in the ‘Classic’ races, should he not win the St Leger in September, making this a really significant potential purchase for racing fans.

“In addition, there is also Frankie’s jockey scales, which were gifted to him by jockey Steve Cauthen, which Frankie has used for the past 30 years.

“This is an incredible opportunity for fans of horseracing, and we expect interest from buyers not only from the UK but also from across Europe, the Middle East and also the US as Frankie Dettori is consistently the most famous name in the sport worldwide.

“Usually, these prizes from top athletes are kept under lock and key, so this is a really unusual scenario where everyday fans can own a part of sporting history.”

