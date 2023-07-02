Strikes cannot become ‘business as usual’, says NHS England chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Strikes cannot become ‘business as usual’, says NHS England chief

By Press Association
The chief executive of NHS England, Amanda Pritchard, appears on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
The chief executive of NHS England, Amanda Pritchard, appears on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Industrial action cannot become “business as usual”, the NHS chief executive has warned.

It comes after the Government published its plan for a massive shake-up in how the NHS recruits and retains staff, promising thousands more workers in a bid to revive and reform the embattled health service.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay dodged questions about where funding for the £2.4 billion plan would come from, as he insisted that ministers were “making progress” on the Prime Minister’s pledge to cut waiting lists.

Under the plan, more than 300,000 extra nurses, doctors and other health workers are expected to be employed in the NHS in England over the coming years.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The possibility of cutting the amount of time that doctors spend in medical school, driving up the number of home-grown NHS staff and ramping up apprenticeship places are among the ideas to deal with severe staff shortages.

The plan, along with new retention measures, could also mean the health service has at least an extra 60,000 doctors, 170,000 more nurses and 71,000 more allied health professionals in place by 2036/37.

But the plan comes as the NHS grapples with industrial action and staff frustration at pay and conditions, as post-pandemic pressures continue.

Junior doctors will stage a five-day walkout in the middle of this month while consultants – the most senior hospital doctors – will stage industrial action two days later.

NHS England boss Amanda Pritchard said that pay was a matter for unions and ministers, but she warned: “There has been a significant amount of disruption and that is only, at the moment, going to get more significant as we hit the next round of strikes.

“It is patients that are paying the price for the fact that all sides have not yet managed to reach a resolution.”

“The sooner that we can being this to an end the better.”

“We can’t let it become business as usual for the NHS.”

She told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme that her job was to “make sure that while that is going on we’re doing our best to support the NHS through what is now an unprecedented period of industrial action”.

Appearing on the same programme, Mr Barclay declined to set out the where the new NHS investment would come from, amid questions about whether it would be funded with borrowing.

“The chancellor will announce that at the next fiscal event so I will let him set out where that will be paid for,” he said.

Rishi Sunak and ministers hailed the significance of the plan when it was launched this week, stressing the Conservatives’ commitment to the NHS.

Officials also said the plan would have a “renewed focus on retention” – with more flexible working options and better career development.

Industrial strike
Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside Leicester Royal Infirmary earlier this year (Jacob King/PA)

It is hoped the plans, along with reforms to pension schemes, could mean up to 130,000 staff stay working in NHS settings longer.

Health leaders have also agreed that the plan needs to be revised every two years to accommodate changing needs across the service.

It comes after years of difficult and draining winters for the health service, with concerns over staffing, funding and the future of the NHS.

Former health minister Lord Bethell used the word “rationing” to describe the current approach to treatment, as millions of patients complain of lengthy delays for treatment.

“If someone has a need for an operation and you simply don’t have the resources to give them what they need then you are going beyond the important protocols of allocating scarce resources in the best way possible and you are being defined by the amount of resources that you have available,” he told the BBC.

