Woman and two young children killed in flat fire named by police

By Press Association
(PA)
Police have named a woman and two young children who were killed in a “devastating” flat fire in Cambridge.

Gemma Germeney, 31, died at the scene of the fire in Sackville Close, King’s Hedges, on Friday morning, according to Cambridgeshire police, while Lilly Peden, eight, and Oliver Peden, four, were taken to hospital where they later died.

A man aged in his 30s was also taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A force spokesman said: “Our thoughts remain with the family, friends and the local community following this tragic incident.

“We are working alongside the fire service to establish the most probable cause of the fire.”

More than 30 firefighters rushed to attend the blaze after being called at 1.08am on Friday.

Crews arrived to find smoke billowing from the ground and first floor of a two-storey maisonette.

Firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes.

Area commander Stuart Smith said: “This is a devastating and deeply upsetting incident that will touch many people. Our thoughts are with the relatives, friends and neighbours of the family. It’s just heartbreaking.

“A fire like this is one of the toughest incidents you can attend as a firefighter and we’re looking after the welfare of all those who responded to or supported this incident.”

