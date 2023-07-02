No proposals for staff redundancies or selling assets at RTE: Media minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

No proposals for staff redundancies or selling assets at RTE: Media minister

By Press Association
Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism and Culture (PA)
Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism and Culture (PA)

Media Minister Catherine Martin has no proposals for staff redundancies or selling assets at RTE, a spokesman said as a TD denied the Government could be seeking “revenge” on the broadcaster.

It comes after the Irish Mail On Sunday, citing Cabinet sources, reported on plans that could see the commercial and public service parts of the broadcaster split, radio station 2FM sold, and significant redundancies be implemented.

On Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar expressed concern that commercial and public funds “all goes into the one pot”, suggesting that would no longer be appropriate.

Keelin Shanley funeral
RTE presenter Ryan Tubridy (Brian Lawless/PA)

“There are no proposals by the minister for staff redundancies or selling assets,” a spokesman said in response to a query from the PA news agency.

“These, and related issues, would be matters for the RTE Board in the first instance.”

Ms Martin is said to be “acutely aware” of staff concerns after meeting with them, and recognises the “real and understandable anger the public feels”.

“However, what she wants to see is fundamental change, not piecemeal reactions,” the statement said.

Earlier on Sunday, a Government TD denied that the coalition could be seeking “revenge” against RTE while it was vulnerable due to the debacle around undeclared payments to its star presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Fianna Fail TD Niamh Smyth, who is chairwoman of the media committee, said neither she, her committee, nor the Media minister were using the controversy at the broadcaster to “wield revenge”, and emphasised that staff at the station could not become “collateral damage”.

“I’m pretty certain from speaking with the minister this morning, that is our intention: to protect the staff, to protect RTE, and when I say ‘protect’ I mean protect that entity of public service broadcasting,” she told Newstalk.

Agreeing that putting forward proposals before the review would be putting the cart before the horse, she said that “ultimately, there’s one minister responsible for media” and she wasn’t seeking revenge on the station.

She added: “I don’t think it’s revenge in anybody’s heart or mind in trying to sort out this in RTE.”

RTE pay revelations
RTE interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch and commercial director Geraldine O’Leary (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland’s public service broadcaster has been embroiled in controversy since it revealed that it had under-declared fees paid to highest-earner Tubridy over several years.

Most of the focus has been on two undeclared 75,000 euro payments made by RTE to Tubridy for the years 2021 and 2022, which were made after RTE reportedly underwrote the amounts due to Tubridy from Late Late Show sponsor Renault.

Political and media scrutiny has focused on why this guarantee was given, what level of governance and financial controls are in place at the broadcaster, and the use of a barter account used to pay the amounts, dubbed a “slush fund” by politicians and a former RTE chair.

RTE operates on a dual funding model, with 55% of its income, 200 million euro a year, brought in by way of the licence fee – which costs Irish households with a television 160 euro a year.

RTE pay revelations
Catherine Martin will meet with the RTE board chairwoman (Liam McBurney/PA)

In recent years, RTE has emphasised a funding crisis at the broadcaster and called for reform of the licence fee, stating that millions were being lost annually by people evading the fee and using the RTE Player on phones and tablets.

Cabinet is due to meet on Tuesday and expected to approve Ms Martin’s proposal to launch an external review into RTE’s governance – with this now expected to include an external auditor.

Minister of State Ossian Smyth told RTE’s The Week In Politics that the external review process is expected to take a number of months, and would include interim reports.

He also said that Ms Martin has the power under the Broadcasting Act to send in an auditor, and he expected that she “will use that power”.

Ms Martin is also due to meet with chairwoman of the RTE board Siun Ni Raghallaigh and incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst in the coming days to discuss the external review, Mr Bakhurst’s plan to “reconstitute” the executive board and to engage with RTE staff.

The Oireachtas media committee has also invited former chairwoman of the RTE board Moya Doherty, ex director general Noel Curran, and former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe to answer TDs’ and Senators’ questions on Wednesday.

Speaking on Newstalk’s On The Record programme, Niamh Smyth said they would try to find out what knowledge there was of the undeclared payments.

“The crux of this is about secret payments and the deception of that and I suppose the intended mechanism that was put in place to deceive, not just the public, but the government and the taxpayer, ultimately,” she said.

Ms Smyth said “it wasn’t lost” on committee members that no executive member came to the committee last Wednesday with an opening statement, which is used by witnesses to lay information before committees.

She said that Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly would be invited before members once the work with the RTE board and executives had been completed, and said the invite to ex director general Dee Forbes “still stands”.

Time is also being set aside in the Dail on Tuesday afternoon to allow TDs to give statements about recent developments at RTE.

More from The Courier

EID in the Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
24 of the best pictures as Eid in the Park returns to Dundee's Camperdown…
Arthur Street in Dunfermline.
Probe after woman's body discovered in Dunfermline
The Flying Scotsman on a previous journey. Image: Neild Henderson/DC Thomson.
Here's where you can see The Flying Scotsman on its journey through Tayside and…
Lewis Vaughan is 'feeling stronger' going into the new season. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Lewis Vaughan 'feeling stronger' and insists he was never taken off…
A Coastguard helicopter airlifted the injured fisherman to hospital. Image: Kath Flannery
Woman pulled from water near St Andrews after late night rescue operation
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Ross Logie. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 30/06/2023
Tayside businessman must stay away from wife after drunken breakfast rant
Angus athletes Eva Finnie and Lyall Webster opened the upgraded Forfar Community Camus gym. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Inside Forfar's new community campus gym after major revamp
Cole McFarlane, 2, makes friends with a Velociraptor at Bridge of Dun station,. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Roar-some' time at Brechin Caledonian Railway Jurassic tracks dinosaur day out
Fire at West Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee.
Police launch probe into 'deliberate fire' at Dundee industrial estate
Former St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson fears his type of tacking is a thing of the past.
Murray Davidson: St Johnstone legend loved battles with Jim Goodwin and Graeme Shinnie but…