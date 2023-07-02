Daniel Hillier ‘gobsmacked’ after stunning late burst clinches British Masters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daniel Hillier ‘gobsmacked’ after stunning late burst clinches British Masters

By Press Association
Daniel Hillier of New Zealand celebrates holing a par putt on the 18th on his way to winning the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry (David Davies/PA)
Daniel Hillier of New Zealand celebrates holing a par putt on the 18th on his way to winning the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry (David Davies/PA)

New Zealand’s Daniel Hillier admitted he was “gobsmacked” after producing a stunning burst of scoring to claim his first DP World Tour title in the Betfred British Masters.

Hillier holed from 40 feet for eagle on the 15th, made birdie from a fairway bunker on the next and then holed from six feet for another eagle on the 17th in a brilliant final round of 66 at The Belfry.

That gave the 24-year-old a winning total of 10 under par, securing the first prize of £468,000 and also a place in the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool later this month.

Hillier, who began the day three shots off a six-way tie for the lead, said: “I’m gobsmacked. I think it’s going to take me a while to process to be honest.

“Early on in the day I was not feeling it at all. I was a little bit uncomfortable with the driver, didn’t have many chances but obviously knew there were some chances coming in.

“I didn’t think I would take them that well, but obviously pretty ecstatic.

“I’m not going to lie, I was definitely looking at the leaderboard and seeing my name up there and thinking about what it would be like to finish it off but it’s all a bit of a blur really.”

Daniel Hillier
Daniel Hillier of New Zealand on the 18th hole during day four of the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry (David Davies/PA)

Hillier admitted his eagle putt on the 15th was going “a little quick” when it hit the back of the hole and dropped, while he also made the most of a favourable bounce on his approach to the 17th.

And he also revealed he will now have to cancel his planned trip to play in two PGA Tour events which take place the week before and the week of the Open.

“Late change of plans but I’m not complaining,” added Hillier, who missed the cut on his Open debut in 2021.

“It’s going to be a pretty awesome experience playing the Open again so I can’t wait.”

Hillier finished two shots ahead of England’s Oliver Wilson and American Gunner Wiebe, who secured the other two spots up for grabs at Hoylake.

Wiebe, who is ranked 1,349th in the world and has made just one cut in 14 DP World Tour events this season, had set the early clubhouse target after carding an eagle, seven birdies and a triple bogey in his closing 66.

“That is quite special,” the 34-year-old said of his Open place. “It’s the major that I’ve adored since I was a kid.

“It was on at 6am when I woke up in the morning. I’d watch till 2.30 when the coverage ended and I would go try to hit shots that I saw on TV.

“And it’s also the last major that my dad (Mark) played in 2014 at the same course. That was his 500th career start and it was his final major so to get where he sort of ended his career in a way, that’s pretty special.”

Justin Rose
Justin Rose on the 18th hole during day four of the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry (David Davies/PA)

Wilson birdied the 18th to snatch the final Open spot from Scotland’s Calum Hill, who had to settle for a share of fourth place with compatriot Ewen Ferguson and pre-tournament favourite Justin Rose.

Rose was seven under par after an opening 65, but finished on the same total following subsequent rounds of 73, 74 and 69.

“Obviously a good week,” said the former world number one, who won this event in 2002 and acted as tournament host in 2018. “I’ve enjoyed it. The crowd were really rooting me on.

“I felt like I was struggling with momentum in the middle of the tournament, obviously sensing their frustration, and I was getting a little frustrated, too, because obviously I really want to play well here at home.

“This week has been a good test of everyone’s game I think and it’s a good sort of benchmark on where you’re at. So quite happy with the test and the way I passed that test and can hopefully build on that the next few weeks.”

