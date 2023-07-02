Severe delays on M6 after tanker overturns spilling milk over carriageway

Severe delays were caused on a major motorway after a tanker overturned, spilling its load of milk over the carriageway.

The male driver and a female passenger were taken to hospital for treatment following the accident on the M6 between J31 and J33 at Preston on Sunday morning.

The operation to right the tanker and clear the milk and diesel from the carriageway continued for much of the day with police announcing at 4.52pm that the motorway was fully reopened.

Lancashire Police posted on Twitter: “Around 7am this morning (Sunday, July 2) a milk tanker travelling northbound collided with the central reservation, entering the southbound carriageway before overturning on to its side across the carriageway.”

The force also posted: “A large quantity of milk and diesel has spilled onto the carriageway causing it to be closed.

“A man and woman, the driver and passenger, have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Due to the nature of the spillage, the motorway is expected to be closed for some time.”

The #M6 between J31 and J33 #Preston remains CLOSED in both directions. Clear up works continue on the northbound carriageway following the milk tanker being righted. There are severe delays in both directions on M6, M55 eastbound and M61 northbound relating to this incident. pic.twitter.com/GzgXy952ql — National Highways: North-West (@HighwaysNWEST) July 2, 2023

National Highways: North-West advised that severe delays were being experienced in both directions.

It posted: “The milk tanker has now been righted and removed from the central reservation barrier.

“Clear up works have begun on the northbound carriageway.

“There are severe delays in both directions.”

At just before 5pm, Lancashire Police posted: “We’re pleased to advise the earlier M6 motorway closure following an overturned milk tanker has now been reopened. Traffic is expected to be slow moving and congested for some time so please avoid the area where possible.”