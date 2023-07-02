Severe delays on M6 after tanker overturns spilling milk over carriageway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Severe delays on M6 after tanker overturns spilling milk over carriageway

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Severe delays were caused on a major motorway after a tanker overturned, spilling its load of milk over the carriageway.

The male driver and a female passenger were taken to hospital for treatment following the accident on the M6 between J31 and J33 at Preston on Sunday morning.

The operation to right the tanker and clear the milk and diesel from the carriageway continued for much of the day with police announcing at 4.52pm that the motorway was fully reopened.

Lancashire Police posted on Twitter: “Around 7am this morning (Sunday, July 2) a milk tanker travelling northbound collided with the central reservation, entering the southbound carriageway before overturning on to its side across the carriageway.”

The force also posted: “A large quantity of milk and diesel has spilled onto the carriageway causing it to be closed.

“A man and woman, the driver and passenger, have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Due to the nature of the spillage, the motorway is expected to be closed for some time.”

National Highways: North-West advised that severe delays were being experienced in both directions.

It posted: “The milk tanker has now been righted and removed from the central reservation barrier.

“Clear up works have begun on the northbound carriageway.

“There are severe delays in both directions.”

At just before 5pm, Lancashire Police posted: “We’re pleased to advise the earlier M6 motorway closure following an overturned milk tanker has now been reopened. Traffic is expected to be slow moving and congested for some time so please avoid the area where possible.”

