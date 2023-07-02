NHS at 75 – patients being penalised for living longer, top medic warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

NHS at 75 – patients being penalised for living longer, top medic warns

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

The British public are being “penalised” for for living longer as funding for the NHS has “not lived up to what is needed”, a top doctor has warned.

Dr Phil Banfield, chairman of council at the British Medical Association, said the Government does not appear to “recognise the value of the NHS”.

He said that politicians “promise everything to the people and yet fail in their promises to the staff”.

And he highlighted that the average European country is paying far more for healthcare, leaving Britain lagging behind in terms of funding.

But he said that he is still “immensely proud” to work in the health service – which is celebrating its 75th anniversary on July 5.

In an interview with the PA news agency, Dr Banfield said: “If we go back to the start of the NHS, it was based on the premise that once you made everyone better, everyone would be well and therefore the NHS would need to treat fewer and fewer patients.

“And of course, what’s happened is success has meant that people have been living longer and the NHS has expanded in the things that it can do.

“When I started medicine over 30 years ago there would be one CT scanner in a region – you would have to send your patients to another hospital to get a scan – now you can get them from the emergency department; the number of operations that we do and the way we do operations has changed; the way that we deliver drugs has changed; the way we treat cancer has changed.

“So, an enormous amount of progress, and it’s almost as if the patients, the population, have been penalised for now living longer because the investment in the NHS has just not lived up to what is needed.”

He added: “The difficulty is that politicians promise everything to the people and yet just fail in their promises to the staff and the current issue, predominantly in terms of staffing, is a lack of value in nurses as well as doctors, and it’s driving nurses and doctors out of the health service.

“That’s creating shortages, there are gaps, it means that agency staff are more expensive to put in place, it means the operations are cancelled every day because of staff shortages.

“We’ve halved the number of beds over the last 20 years.

“We are a shrinking health service with increasing need and that just doesn’t square the circle.

“If you have a look at the investment that Government should have put in, if they were investing up to the European average over the last 10 years, they’re over £40 billion short.”

But he added: “I’m still immensely proud to work in the NHS.

“It’s not just an achievement but it is something that we’ve been born in to, grown up in, our relatives have died in.

“Every day an enormous amount of fantastic care is given by staff who go above and beyond in really testing and trying circumstances.

“So overwhelmingly, if you are sick, the NHS is exactly the right place for you.

“The difficulty, of course, are the challenges ahead.

“Sadly, this Government doesn’t show much signs of recognising the NHS and the value of the NHS. It will be this Government’s legacy.

“If it ends up having been the instigator of the managed decline of the NHS … that will be to the detriment of patients and this country.”

More from The Courier

Broghty Ferry's Gala Week. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
19 Best pictures from Broughty Ferry Gala Day as week-long celebration begins
EID in the Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
24 of the best pictures as Eid in the Park returns to Dundee's Camperdown…
Arthur Street in Dunfermline.
Probe after woman's body discovered in Dunfermline
The Flying Scotsman on a previous journey. Image: Neild Henderson/DC Thomson.
Here's where you can see The Flying Scotsman on its journey through Tayside and…
Lewis Vaughan is 'feeling stronger' going into the new season. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Lewis Vaughan 'feeling stronger' and insists he was never taken off…
A Coastguard helicopter airlifted the injured fisherman to hospital. Image: Kath Flannery
Woman pulled from water near St Andrews after late night rescue operation
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Ross Logie. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 30/06/2023
Tayside businessman must stay away from wife after drunken breakfast rant
Angus athletes Eva Finnie and Lyall Webster opened the upgraded Forfar Community Camus gym. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Inside Forfar's new community campus gym after major revamp
Cole McFarlane, 2, makes friends with a Velociraptor at Bridge of Dun station,. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Roar-some' time at Brechin Caledonian Railway Jurassic tracks dinosaur day out
Fire at West Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee.
Police launch probe into 'deliberate fire' at Dundee industrial estate