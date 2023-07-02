Strikes have caused 650K cancellations – with more on the way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Strikes have caused 650K cancellations – with more on the way

By Press Association
Mass walkouts have caused upheaval in the NHS in England since December (PA)
Mass walkouts have caused upheaval in the NHS in England since December (PA)

Almost 650,000 appointments and operations have been postponed due to the wave of strikes which have hit the NHS in England in the run up to its 75th anniversary.

The unprecedented strikes have caused widespread disruption across the NHS since December 2022.

The first mass walkout of nurses in history took place in mid December – with ambulance workers, physiotherapists and other health workers following suit in subsequent weeks.

In March this year, junior doctors began the first in a wave of strikes, heaping further disruption on the health service.

Some 648,000 appointments, procedures and operations have been postponed as a result of the strikes in England since December (PA)
Some 648,000 appointments, procedures and operations have been postponed as a result of the strikes in England since December (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Some 648,000 appointments, procedures and operations have been postponed as a result of the strikes in England.

And as the NHS braces itself for the largest doctors’ strike in its history, just days after its 75th anniversary, further cancellations are inevitable.

Later this month, junior doctors are planning to stage the largest walkout in the history of the NHS – a five-day strike from July 13-18.

And consultants – the most senior doctors in the NHS – are planning to stage industrial action on July 20-21, where they will only provide scaled-back “Christmas day cover”.

The British Medical Association has urged the Government to enter talks using the conciliation service Acas, saying that a precondition to not get round the table when strikes are planned is a “completely artificial red line”.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay insisted that his door is still open for negotiations, but said that there needs to be “movement on both sides”.

Some unions have settled the matter with ministers after the NHS Staff Council voted to accept the Government’s revised pay offer for staff of the Agenda for Change contract – including paramedics, nurses and physiotherapists.

This means that staff on the contract – which includes more than a million NHS workers – saw a bump in their pay packet at the end of June.

The new offer represented a 5% pay rise this year and a cash sum for last year for the majority of staff on the contract – which includes all NHS workers apart from doctors, dentists and very senior managers.

But the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unite rejected the offer, though a ballot of RCN recently revealed that nurses did not wish to continue with strikes.

The Society of Radiographers has reached the mandate to strike and said that it is likely walkouts will take place later this month at 43 trusts around England.

More from The Courier

Broghty Ferry's Gala Week. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
19 Best pictures from Broughty Ferry Gala Day as week-long celebration begins
EID in the Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
24 of the best pictures as Eid in the Park returns to Dundee's Camperdown…
Arthur Street in Dunfermline.
Probe after woman's body discovered in Dunfermline
The Flying Scotsman on a previous journey. Image: Neild Henderson/DC Thomson.
Here's where you can see The Flying Scotsman on its journey through Tayside and…
Lewis Vaughan is 'feeling stronger' going into the new season. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Lewis Vaughan 'feeling stronger' and insists he was never taken off…
A Coastguard helicopter airlifted the injured fisherman to hospital. Image: Kath Flannery
Woman pulled from water near St Andrews after late night rescue operation
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Ross Logie. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 30/06/2023
Tayside businessman must stay away from wife after drunken breakfast rant
Angus athletes Eva Finnie and Lyall Webster opened the upgraded Forfar Community Camus gym. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Inside Forfar's new community campus gym after major revamp
Cole McFarlane, 2, makes friends with a Velociraptor at Bridge of Dun station,. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Roar-some' time at Brechin Caledonian Railway Jurassic tracks dinosaur day out
Fire at West Gourdie Industrial Estate in Dundee.
Police launch probe into 'deliberate fire' at Dundee industrial estate