Heavy floods displace 10,000 in China as Beijing gets respite from extreme heat

By Press Association
Beijing has reported nearly 10 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35C (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a brief respite from sweltering heat.

Beijing reported 9.8 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35C (95F), the National Climate Centre said on Monday.

Such a streak was last recorded in 1961 – decades before most Beijing residents had air conditioning or even fans.

A lack of rain may be contributing to the heat, with the notoriously dry capital receiving even less than usual this year.

While temperatures have since moderated – Monday’s temperature at midday was 33C (91F) – they are expected to rise again this week to as high as 39.6C (103F) in Beijing and other parts of the country, authorities said.

Boys play in a fountain at a shopping and office complex in Beijing amid the heatwave (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 people were urgently moved to safety due to flooding in the central province of Hunan, the Xiang’xi Emergency Management Bureau said on Sunday.

Around 70 houses collapsed, 2,283 were damaged and farm fields were flooded.

Losses so far have been estimated at least 575 million yuan (£62.4 million).

To the north, in Shaanxi province’s Zhenba county, authorities reported that the worst flooding in 50 years had washed out roads and damaged homes.

No deaths have been reported from the floods so far.

The heat this year has been unusual, although China has regular summer flooding.

Eleven provinces – around half of China’s land area – are expected to receive heavy rain in the coming days, mainly in the humid south.

In 2021, more than 300 people died in the central province of Henan.

Record rainfall inundated the provincial capital of Zhengzhou on July 20 that year, turning streets into rushing rivers and flooding at least part of a subway line.

China’s worst floods in recent history were in 1998, when 4,150 people died, most of them along the Yangtze River.

