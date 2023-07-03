Jury retires in trial of man accused of murdering mother and children in fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Jury retires in trial of man accused of murdering mother and children in fire

By Press Association
Fatoumatta Hydara, Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh all died as a result of smoke inhalation from the fire (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Fatoumatta Hydara, Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh all died as a result of smoke inhalation from the fire (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a mother and two children in a flat fire has retired to consider its verdict.

Jamie Barrow has already admitted the manslaughter of Fatoumatta Hydara, Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh after setting fire to their flat in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, last year.

He has been on trial for murder at the city’s Crown Court since June 12 and has apologised to the victims’ family, saying he never intended to hurt anyone by starting the blaze and thought the flat was empty.

Aboubacarr Drammeh with his wife Fatoumatta Hydara and their children Naeemah Drammeh, one, and Fatimah Drammeh, three
Aboubacarr Drammeh with his wife Fatoumatta Hydara and their children Naeemah Drammeh, one, and Fatimah Drammeh, three (Family handout/PA)

Prosecutors allege that Barrow, 31, deliberately set the fire on November 20 because he was unhappy about bags of rubbish being left in an alleyway behind their building.

Previously in the trial, prosecutor Simon Ash KC said: “He poured petrol through their letterbox and he set it alight.

“The defendant knew that the front door was the only way in and out of the flat.

“He knew that there would be no way for them to escape.”

He added: “Shortly after, Mrs Hydara or one of the children started screaming.

“The defendant did nothing to help them.

“He didn’t call the fire service or alert anyone to what was happening.

“About five minutes later, he walked casually away, leaving Mrs Hydara and Fatimah and Naeemah trapped in the burning flat.

“All three of them died as a result of the fire.”

Barrow denies three counts of murder and a charge of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

During his evidence, he said he found setting fires relieved stress and had formed the opinion the neighbouring flat was empty after not hearing or seeing his victims in the days before the blaze.

After concluding her summary on Monday, Mrs Justice Amanda Tipples told the jury of seven men and four women: “You must reach a verdict upon which you are all agreed.

“As you may know, the law allows me to accept a verdict that is not the verdict of you all.

“Those circumstances have not yet arisen and I ask you to put that out of your mind.”

More from The Courier

Humza Yousaf may be approaching the summer break with a sense of relief. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Looming Labour threat casts a shadow over Humza Yousaf's summer
Dylan Levitt, pictured in Dundee United training
Lee Johnson responds to Dylan Levitt transfer link as Hibs boss remains coy on…
Scotbet want to movce to the former MacDougall's newsagent and barber's shop next door. Image: Google Maps
Carnoustie bookies hope move to town centre will be a winner
Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk action from the tournament The world union of Karate Federations are hold the World Karate Championships over this weekend in Dundee. The Event at Dundee Ice Arena has over 2000 athletes taking part from 40 countries with 230 coaching staff and 110 referees. The Event is being hosted by Kanzen Karate Scotland, based in Dundee.Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk The world union of Karate Federations are hold the World Karate Championships over this weekend in Dundee. The Event at Dundee Ice Arena has over 2000 athletes taking part from 40 countries with 230 coaching staff and 110 referees. The Event is being hosted by Kanzen Karate Scotland, based in Dundee.
World Karate Championships: All you need to know as event returns to Dundee
The bus was damaged after the collision with a motorcycle in Kirkcaldy. Image: Jammer Locations
Passenger hospitalised after Kirkcaldy hit and run involving bus and motorcyclist
Gregory Vignal
Former Dundee coach Gregory Vignal lands new role after leaving Dens Park
Spencer Moreland warming up for St Johnstone FC.
Brechin City sign ex-St Johnstone youngster Spencer Moreland
Damage caused by the fire at the West End Campus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Overnight blaze at West End Campus in Dundee treated as deliberate
Ian Robertson leaving Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Racing star’s sponsor admits fracas at Cowdenbeath Racewall
There is growing concern over teachers who cannot find a permanent position.
Dundee teacher among hundreds starting holidays with no job to return to tells of…