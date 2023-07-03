Nato prepares military plans to defend against bruised but unbowed Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Nato prepares military plans to defend against bruised but unbowed Russia

By Press Association
Russia’s armed forces are bruised but by no means beaten in the war in Ukraine, a top Nato military officer has said (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Russia’s armed forces are bruised but by no means beaten in the war in Ukraine, a top Nato military officer has said (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Russia’s armed forces are bruised but by no means beaten in the war in Ukraine, a top Nato official said on Monday, as he laid out the biggest revamp to the organisation’s military plans since the Cold War should Moscow dare to widen the conflict.

“They might not be 11ft tall, but they are certainly not 2ft tall,” Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of the Nato Military Committee, told reporters. “So, we should never under-estimate the Russians and their ability to bounce back.”

US President Joe Biden and his Nato counterparts are set to endorse a major shake-up of the alliance’s planning system at a summit in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, next week.

NATO Russia Military Plans
A US Air Force F-16 fighter takes off from the Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany during last month’s Air Defender 2023 exercise (Boris Roessler/dpa/AP)

Nato, as an organisation, does not provide weapons or ammunition to Ukraine and has sought to avoid being dragged into a wider war with nuclear-armed Russia.

At the same time, however, it is massively reinforcing the security of member countries near Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

Around 40,000 troops are on stand-by from Estonia in the north down to Romania on the Black Sea.

About 100 aircraft take to the skies in that territory each day, and a total of 27 warships are operating in the Baltic and Mediterranean Seas, with those numbers set to rise.

Under its new plans, Nato aims to have up to 300,000 troops ready to move to its eastern flank within 30 days.

The plans divide its territory into three zones – the high north and Atlantic area, a zone north of the Alps, and another in southern Europe.

Admiral Bauer said Nato’s new planning is based on the strength of the Russian army before President Vladimir Putin launched the war on Ukraine almost 17 months ago.

He said the war has depleted Russia’s army, but not its navy or air force.

NATO Russia Military Plans
A German army Leopard 2A6 tank takes part in the Lithuanian-German military exercise Griffin Storm 2023 at a training range in Pabrade, Lithuania, in June (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

Of Russia’s ground forces, around “94% is now engaged in the war in Ukraine”, he added.

“What we see in general is that the Russians are careful around Nato. They are not seeking a conflict with Nato. I think that is a sign that they are very, very busy,” he said.

“In the land domain, I don’t think they have a lot of forces available to do anything to anyone else.

“But we are convinced that the Russians are going to reconstitute.

“We will continue to look at them as a serious threat, in the maritime, and in the air especially, and in space, they are still very, very, capable, let alone of course in nuclear.”

A revolt by Wagner mercenaries in Russia late last month raised deep security concerns in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland after a deal was agreed for their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to be allowed to take refuge in Belarus.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said neighbouring countries would face a heightened danger if the Wagner Group deployed its “serial killers” just over their border.

Vilnius lies around 22 miles (35km) from the Belarus border.

Lithuania wants to have a permanent Nato presence on its territory, and Germany signalled last week that it would be prepared to base soldiers there if requested. For the moment, though, Nato sees no imminent threat coming from Belarus.

“We’re confident we know what’s going on, and right now we see no changes. But that doesn’t take our eye off what we need to do every day,” Major General Matthew Van Wagenen told reporters. “If we needed to change posture, we could do it rapidly.”

Russia Mutiny Mysteries
A revolt by Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group mercenaries raised deep security concerns in eastern Europe (Prigozhin Press Service/AP)

Nato’s 31 member countries took part in a “force generation conference” last week in an effort to understand how many troops and how much equipment the alliance might have at its disposal to respond to any Russian attack, both in the short and longer term.

Both officers were upbeat about the results, although they declined to provide details for security reasons. Experts and some Nato diplomats, however, have expressed doubt about the willingness of member countries to put a total of 300,000 troops on stand-by.

“I would classify it as highly successful,” Maj Gen Van Wagenen said. “I can assure you, we are in a position right now that we know what’s missing and how we need to grow this in the future.”

In terms of Nato’s ability to execute the plans, should they be needed in the future, Admiral Bauer welcomed the expected commitment in Vilnius by MNr Biden and his counterparts to boost defence spending, which should help provide commanders with the equipment they need.

In 2014, Nato committed to move towards spending 2% of GDP on their military budgets by 2024.

At their July 11-12 summit, the leaders will set the 2% figure as a spending floor, rather than a ceiling to aim for.

More from The Courier

Ian Crawford, a senior water services official at Tayside Regional Council has died.
Ian Crawford: Former Tayside Regional Council senior water official dies
Ricky Little and Bobby Linn share a joke after starring for Arbroath FC for a final time.
VIDEO: Bobby Linn and Ricky Little open up on 10 years at Arbroath as…
Humza Yousaf may be approaching the summer break with a sense of relief. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Looming Labour threat casts a shadow over Humza Yousaf's summer
Dylan Levitt, pictured in Dundee United training
Lee Johnson responds to Dylan Levitt transfer link as Hibs boss remains coy on…
Scotbet want to movce to the former MacDougall's newsagent and barber's shop next door. Image: Google Maps
Carnoustie bookies hope move to town centre will be a winner
Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk action from the tournament The world union of Karate Federations are hold the World Karate Championships over this weekend in Dundee. The Event at Dundee Ice Arena has over 2000 athletes taking part from 40 countries with 230 coaching staff and 110 referees. The Event is being hosted by Kanzen Karate Scotland, based in Dundee.Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk The world union of Karate Federations are hold the World Karate Championships over this weekend in Dundee. The Event at Dundee Ice Arena has over 2000 athletes taking part from 40 countries with 230 coaching staff and 110 referees. The Event is being hosted by Kanzen Karate Scotland, based in Dundee.
World Karate Championships: All you need to know as event returns to Dundee
The bus was damaged after the collision with a motorcycle in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Passenger hospitalised after Kirkcaldy hit and run involving bus and motorcyclist
Gregory Vignal
Former Dundee coach Gregory Vignal lands new role after leaving Dens Park
Spencer Moreland warming up for St Johnstone FC.
Brechin City sign ex-St Johnstone youngster Spencer Moreland
Damage caused by the fire at the West End Campus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Overnight blaze at West End Campus in Dundee treated as deliberate