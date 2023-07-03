Infrastructure chief faces budget decisions they cannot make without Stormont

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Infrastructure chief faces budget decisions they cannot make without Stormont

By Press Association
Stock image of Parliament Buildings at Stormont Estate (Liam McBurney/PA)
Stock image of Parliament Buildings at Stormont Estate (Liam McBurney/PA)

The civil servant running Northern Ireland’s Department for Infrastructure has said they are facing decisions they cannot make in the absence of a Stormont minister to meet their budget allocation.

Officials have been left running government departments while the Stormont Assembly and Executive remain effectively collapsed.

All departments have been tasked with making cuts in order to live within their budget for 2023-24 which is being set by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

In a statement the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said despite taking “significant action” to reduce spending there is a £112 million gap to meet its budget allocation of £523.4 million, a 14% cut compared to last year.

However they say senior officials do not have the authority to make some of the decisions they are considering, such as options around turning off street lights and stopping waste water treatment.

The department runs a wide range of services and take responsibility for the public transport companies including Translink and NI Water.

DfI permanent secretary Julie Harrison said around 95% of their resource budget delivers essential front-line services, a vast majority of which she said are “regulated, statutory, or contractually obliged”.

“This leaves very limited scope to make the kind of cuts to spending that are required.

“That challenge has been exacerbated by decisions that had to be taken last year and which cannot be repeated,” she said.

She said she has made difficult decisions such a stopping the spend on road safety advertising, ending the cycling proficiency scheme in schools and reducing the allocation to the active travel school programme.

Community Transport provision for the longer term is to be reviewed and there will be reductions to their arms length bodies of £53.4m from their originally assessed requirements.

However Ms Harrison said decisions needed for Translink and NI Water are not within the power of senior officials to make.

These include stopping waste-water treatment, reducing essential road maintenance to emergency response only, reducing winter service to snow clearance only, stopping the community transport programme, switching off streetlights options and stopping flood prevention programmes.

