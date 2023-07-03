Man accused of pub shooting tells court he ‘took clothes to woman’s house’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man accused of pub shooting tells court he ‘took clothes to woman’s house’

By Press Association
Elle Edwards was shot dead outside a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve last year (Handout/PA)
The man accused of murdering a beautician outside a pub on Christmas Eve took all his clothes to a woman’s house after discovering he was wanted for the murder, he has told a court.

Connor Chapman, 23, allegedly murdered Elle Edwards, 26, by opening fire with a Skorpion sub-machine gun outside the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, just before midnight on December 24 last year.

Under cross-examination at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, Chapman was asked where the trainers he was seen wearing the day before the murder were now.

He said: “The prosecution know what happened to my trainers.”

Chapman said he had put all his clothes in a “Christmas rucksack” and took them to the house of a woman who lives nearby.

He refused to name the woman, until he was told reporting restrictions would prevent her identity being revealed.

A sub-machine gun
A Skorpion sub-machine gun, similar to that used in the shooting which killed Elle Edwards last December (Merseyside Police/PA)

The defendant told the jury: “It was definitely in January. I went back to the house and got all my stuff from my house.”

He said he told the woman he had been kicked out of his house and asked her to keep hold of the bag.

“As far as I was concerned police were going to seize everything off me,” he said.

“I wasn’t prepared to let them take everything I’ve gained in the past 12 months.”

Chapman was asked why co-defendant Thomas Waring had suggested, through his barrister, that Chapman went to his house following the shooting.

He said: “I wouldn’t really know why Tom would say that.

“In my personal opinion he’s got more than enough reason to tell the prosecution what they want to hear.”

Chapman is alleged to have targeted Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld on the night of the murder in the culmination of a feud between groups on the Woodchurch estate and Beechwood estate, on either side of the M53 in Wirral.

He denies murdering Ms Edwards, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Chapman also denies having a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Waring, 20, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral, denies possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender by helping Chapman dispose of the car.

