Leon Gautier, last surviving member of elite French D-Day unit, dies aged 100

By Press Association
Second World War veteran Leon Gautier, the last surviving member of an elite French unit that took part in the 1944 Normandy landings, has died at the age of 100 (Ludovic Marin/Pool/AP)
Second World War veteran Leon Gautier, the last surviving member of an elite French unit that joined US and other Allied forces in the 1944 D-Day invasion to wrest Normandy from Nazi control, has died at the age of 100.

His death was announced by Romain Bail, the mayor of Ouistreham, an English Channel coastal community where the Allies landed on June 6 1944, and where Mr Gautier lived out his last years.

No further details were not released.

French Second World War veteran Leon Gautier pictured at his home in Ouistreaham, Normandy, in May 2019 (Thibault Camus/AP)

A special tribute ceremony is expected to take place at a later date.

Mr Gautier was a nationally known figure and met President Emmanuel Macron as part of commemorations for the 79th anniversary of D-Day last month.

He and his comrades in Kieffer Commando Unit were among the first waves of Allied troops to storm the heavily-defended beaches of Nazi-occupied northern France, beginning the liberation of Western Europe.

The commandos spent 78 days straight on the front lines, in ever-dwindling numbers.

Leon Gautier met French President Emmanual Macron on the 79th anniversary of D-Day, in Colleville-Montgomery, Normandy (Ludovic Marin/Pool/AP)

Of the 177 who waded ashore on the morning of June 6 1944, just two dozen escaped death or injury, Mr Gautier among them.

He later injured his left ankle jumping off a train and was forced to sit out much of the rest of the war. His ankle remained painfully swollen for the rest of his long life.

In the huge D-Day invasion force made up largely of American, British and Canadian soldiers, French Captain Philippe Kieffer’s commandos ensured that France had feats to be proud of too, after the dishonour of its Nazi occupation, when some chose to collaborate with Adolf Hitler’s forces.

