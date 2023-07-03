Father who strangled wife and two young children jailed for at least 40 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Father who strangled wife and two young children jailed for at least 40 years

By Press Association
Police body camera footage of Saju Chelavalel being Tasered after killing his wife and two young children (Northamptonshire Police/PA)
Police body camera footage of Saju Chelavalel being Tasered after killing his wife and two young children (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

A father who strangled his wife and their two young children and was then Tasered after holding a knife to his own throat has been jailed for life.

Saju Chelavalel was ordered to serve a minimum term of 40 years after a judge was told the 52-year-old killed NHS nurse Anju Asok while he was drunk last December, in the mistaken belief that she had been unfaithful to him.

Northampton Crown Court was told Chelavalel had more than four hours “to reflect on whether to kill his children” before using a dressing gown cord to kill six-year-old son Jeeva Saju and their daughter Janvi Saju, aged four.

Saju Chelavalel court case
Saju Chelavalel must serve at least 40 years (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

Chelavalel, originally from Kerala in India, sobbed in the dock with his head bowed on Monday as an audio recording was played to the court on which his wife could be heard coughing and his children could be heard talking.

The court was told the recording also captured the sound of a blender being used to make a “toxic” mixture of chocolate and pills intended to send the children to sleep.

Body worn video footage released by Northamptonshire Police after the hearing showed the killer urging police to shoot him at his home in Kettering, where he also left instructions for his own and his family’s bodies to be cremated in India.

Deaths of woman and two children in Kettering
A forensic officer at the scene in Kettering last December (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The footage, filmed after officers broke the glass in a patio door to gain access to the ground-floor flat in Petherton Court, shows them issuing repeated warnings for Chelavalel to drop a knife before his arrest.

Ms Asok, aged 35, worked as a nurse at Kettering General Hospital.

Her body was found on the floor of a bedroom at the flat, while the children’s bodies were found next to each other on a double bed in a different room.

Passing sentence, High Court judge Mr Justice Pepperall told Chelavalel his actions had been brutal and “extraordinarily selfish”.

The judge said both child victims would have been “terrified and deeply traumatised” after hearing their mother’s murder.

Both children could have been brought up by other relatives, the judge told Chelavalel, who he said had killed his wife in a “fit of rage” after a minor argument.

The judge said: “Fuelled by alcohol, wallowing in self-pity, engulfed in your resentment at your wife’s perceived infidelity, you instead chose to snuff out their young and precious lives.”

More from The Courier

The assault allegedly happened at Caird Park. Image: DC Thomson
Three teens charged in connection with assault in Dundee park
Ian Blackford and former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon
Ian Blackford 'didn't know about SNP motorhome'
Four small dishes in Loco Rita's Dundee.
Great grub and super savings at Loco Rita's for Dundee Restaurant Week
CR0043760, Laura Devlin, Courier Country. FLying Scotsman Centenary. Picture Shows: Crowds turn out to watch The Flying Scotman as it passes through Dundee on its journey from Edinburgh to Aberdeen. Monday 3rd July 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Flying Scotsman: Best pictures as famous locomotive travels through Tayside and Fife
The assault happened in Good News, Broad Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.
Drunken thug punched disabled shopper in Cowdenbeath
Ian Crawford, a senior water services official at Tayside Regional Council has died.
Ian Crawford: Former Tayside Regional Council senior water official dies
Ricky Little and Bobby Linn share a joke after starring for Arbroath FC for a final time.
VIDEO: Bobby Linn and Ricky Little open up on 10 years at Arbroath as…
Humza Yousaf may be approaching the summer break with a sense of relief. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Looming Labour threat casts a shadow over Humza Yousaf's summer
Dylan Levitt, pictured in Dundee United training
Lee Johnson responds to Dylan Levitt transfer link as Hibs boss remains coy on…
Scotbet want to movce to the former MacDougall's newsagent and barber's shop next door. Image: Google Maps
Carnoustie bookies hope move to town centre will be a winner