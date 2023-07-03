Virgin company in High Court fight with US train operator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Virgin company in High Court fight with US train operator

By Press Association
Virgin Enterprises was part of the Virgin Group, founded by businessman Sir Richard Branson, the hearing was told (Steve Parsons/PA)
Virgin Enterprises was part of the Virgin Group, founded by businessman Sir Richard Branson, the hearing was told (Steve Parsons/PA)

A Virgin company has begun a High Court fight with an American train operator which pulled out of a deal after alleging that the “Virgin brand” had stopped being a “brand of international high repute”.

Lawyers representing Virgin Enterprises told a judge at a High Court hearing in London that Brightline Holdings’ allegation was “cynical and spurious”.

The deal meant that Brightline would rebrand its rail services in the United States as “Virgin Trains USA”, Judge Mark Pelling heard.

Virgin Enterprises says Brightline is in breach of a trademark licence agreement and wants around £200 million damages, the judge was told.

Brightline says Virgin Enterprises’ claim should be dismissed.

Judge Pelling has begun overseeing a trial, at the Rolls Building in central London, which is due to last three weeks.

He heard that Virgin Enterprises was part of the Virgin Group, founded by businessman Sir Richard Branson, and managed intellectual property relating to the “Virgin brand”.

“This dispute arises out of a trademark licence agreement dated November 15 2018 between (Virgin Enterprises) and (Brightline) pursuant to which Virgin Enterprises agreed to license the Virgin brand to Brightline such that Brightline would rebrand its rail services in the USA as ‘Virgin Trains USA’,” Daniel Toledano KC, Emma Himsworth KC, and Maximilian Schlote told the judge in a written case outline.

“The term of the (agreement) was for an initial 20 years, which was extendable.”

They said a clause in the agreement allowed Brightline to terminate the agreement, after giving written notice, if the Virgin brand had ceased to be a “brand of international high repute” – and told the judge that an “exit fee” had been agreed.

“Very soon after concluding the (agreement), it appears that Brightline had second thoughts about the deal it had struck and began looking for a way to extricate itself from it as soon as possible and without paying the contractually agreed exit fee,” they added.

“At the height of the first wave of the Covid-19 global pandemic, Brightline sought to terminate the (agreement), on the basis of a cynical and spurious allegation that the Virgin brand had ceased to be a brand of international high repute.”

Virgin rail deal dispute
The case was being heard at the Rolls Building in London (Steve Parsons/PA)

Lawyers representing Brightline told the judge that the claim should be dismissed.

“This is a claim brought by (Virgin Enterprises) against Brightline for very substantial sums – in excess of 250 million US dollars – said to be due as damages for breach of a trademark licence agreement between the parties dated November 15 2018,” they said.

“Brightline terminated the (agreement) on July 29 2020.

“(Virgin Enterprises) claims that this was a renunciatory breach of the (agreement).”

The lawyers said the “liability” issue the judge had to decide was, “simply stated”, was Brightline “entitled to terminate” the agreement.

They added: “The claim should be dismissed.”

