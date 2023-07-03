Astronomers discover ‘shooting stars’ on the Sun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Astronomers discover ‘shooting stars’ on the Sun

By Press Association
The European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter has revealed never-before-seen ‘falling star’-type phenomena on the sun (Patrick Antolin/ESA/Solar Orbiter EUI/HRI)
The European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter has revealed never-before-seen ‘falling star’-type phenomena on the sun (Patrick Antolin/ESA/Solar Orbiter EUI/HRI)

Astronomers have discovered a phenomena similar to shooting stars on the sun, a new study reveals.

Observations from the European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter (SolO) unveiled never-before-seen falling star-type events, or meteor-like fireballs, occurring within the plasma displays known as coronal rain.

The findings will be presented this week at the National Astronomy Meeting (NAM 2023) by lead author Patrick Antolin, assistant professor at Northumbria University.

While it does not include real water, coronal rain is a condensation process in which some of the sun’s fiery material clumps together due to sudden, localised temperature drops.

The sun’s corona – the outermost part of its atmosphere – is formed of gas at million-degree temperatures.

Rapid drops in temperature produce super-dense clumps of plasma up to 250 kilometres wide, and gravity pulls these balls back towards the sun at more than 100 kilometres per second.

The project’s lead author, Dr Antolin, said: “The inner solar corona is so hot we may never be able to probe it in situ with a spacecraft.

“However, SolO orbits close enough to the sun that it can detect small-scale phenomena occurring within the corona, such as the effect of the rain on the corona, allowing us a precious indirect probe of the coronal environment that is crucial to understanding its composition and thermodynamics.

“Just detecting coronal rain is a huge step forward for solar physics because it gives us important clues about the major solar mysteries, such as how it is heated to millions of degrees.”

He joked: “If humans were alien beings capable of living on the sun’s surface, we would constantly be rewarded with amazing views of shooting stars, but we would need to watch out for our heads.”

Along with the first super-high-resolution images of the coronal rain clumps, SolO observed the heating and compression of gas immediately underneath them.

Experts suggest the resulting spike in intensity below the clumps indicates the gas is heated up to a million degrees, which lasts for a few minutes as they fall.

On Earth, shooting stars occur when meteoroids, or objects in space that range in size from dust grains to small asteroids, enter our atmosphere at high speeds and burn up.

The majority do not make it to the ground, and the few that do so without disintegrating can produce huge craters.

However, the Sun’s corona is thin and low in density and does not strip much material off the clumps, so scientists think most of the ‘shooting stars’ make it to the solar surface intact.

Until now, their impacts have not been observed, the observations revealed this process can produce a brief, strong brightening with an upward surge of material and shock waves that reheat the gas above.

Shooting stars and meteors in Earth’s atmosphere are characterised by a trace behind the meteor’s path.

The same happens to comets orbiting the sun, but does not occur in the solar corona because of its magnetic field.

The research will be published in a special issue of Astronomy & Astrophysics.

