Smart watches could detect Parkinson’s seven years before symptoms – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Smart watches could detect Parkinson’s seven years before symptoms – study

By Press Association
Smart watches could help detect Parkinson’s disease, a new study suggests (Alamy/PA)
Smart watches could help detect Parkinson’s disease, a new study suggests (Alamy/PA)

Smart watches could help to identify Parkinson’s disease up to seven years before key symptoms appear and a clinical diagnosis can be made, a study has found.

Researchers analysed data collected by the devices over a seven-day period, measuring how fast people moved.

They found they could use artificial intelligence (AI) to accurately predict who would go on to later develop Parkinson’s disease.

According to the experts, this could be used as a new screening tool for Parkinson’s, enabling the disorder to be detected at a much earlier stage than current methods allow.

Study leader Dr Cynthia Sandor, emerging leader at the UK Dementia Research Institute at Cardiff University, said: “With these results we could develop a valuable screening tool to aid in the early detection of Parkinson’s.

“This has implications both for research, in improving recruitment into clinical trials; and in clinical practice, in allowing patients to access treatments at an earlier stage, in future when such treatments become available.”

Dr Kathryn Peall, clinical senior lecturer in the NMHII (Neuroscience and Mental Health Innovation Institute) at Cardiff University, said: “For most people with Parkinson’s disease, by the time they start to experience symptoms, many of the affected brain cells have already been lost.

“This means that diagnosing the condition early is challenging.

“Though our findings here are not intended to replace existing methods of diagnosis, smart watch data could provide a useful screening tool to aid in the early detection of the disease.

“This means that as new treatments hopefully begin to emerge, people will be able to access them before the disease causes extensive damage to the brain.”

Parkinson’s affects cells in the brain called dopaminergic neurons, located in an area of the brain known as the substantia nigra.

It causes motor symptoms such as tremor, rigidity (stiffness), and slowness of movement.

By the time these hallmark symptoms of the condition begin to show, and a clinical diagnosis can be made, more than half of the cells in the substantia nigra will already have died, the researchers say.

A cheap, reliable and easily accessible way to detect early changes could allow interventions to be made before the disease causes extensive damage to the brain.

In the new study, researchers analysed data collected from 103,712 people in the UK Biobank study who wore a medical-grade smart watch for seven days in 2013-2016.

The devices measured average acceleration – meaning speed of movement – continuously over the week-long period.

The scientists compared data from a group of people who had already been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, to another group who received a diagnosis up to seven years after the smart watch data was collected.

Not only could people who went on to develop Parkinson’s be distinguished from healthy people in the study, but the researchers then extended this to show that the AI could be used to identify individuals who would later develop Parkinson’s in the general population.

This was more accurate than any other risk factor or other recognised early sign of the disease in predicting whether someone would develop Parkinson’s disease.

The model was also able to predict time to diagnosis.

The study was led by scientists at the UK Dementia Research Institute and Neuroscience and Mental Health Innovation Institute at Cardiff University.

It was published on Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, and funded by the UK Dementia Research Institute, the Welsh Government and Cardiff University.

More from The Courier

Dundee United fans watch on last season. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United keeping things low-key is fine but don't go forgetting the…
Dundee's Braeview Academy.
Dundee school kept pupil's gender transition from parents
Nacho Novo
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's pre-season trip will be vital for team spirit - but it'll…
Hand in a crowd holding up a 'no alcohol' symbol of a wine bottle and glass with a line through it.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Here's what I've learned from 100 days without alcohol
Firefighters were called to Lorimer Street (left) and Dura Street (right) over the weekend. Image: Supplied and James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee tenants feared being trapped in one of four weekend blazes
Brooke with the team at Freya's Wish HQ. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Freya's Wish: Fights over donations 'completely ruin' Dundee charity day
Mansefield reached the final of Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: Savills.
Beautiful Perthshire house featured in Scotland's Home of the Year on sale for £800k
The assault allegedly happened at Caird Park. Image: DC Thomson
Three teens charged in connection with assault in Dundee park
Ian Blackford and former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon
Ian Blackford 'didn't know about £100k SNP motorhome' in Fife
Four small dishes in Loco Rita's Dundee.
Great grub and super savings at Loco Rita's for Dundee Restaurant Week