Robert De Niro’s grandson dies aged 19

By Press Association
Robert De Niro and his daughter Drena (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Robert De Niro and his daughter Drena (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro, has died at 19.

His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news on Monday in an Instagram post.

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” she wrote.

“You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.”

(From Drena De Niro’s Instagram page)

Drena De Niro shared Leandro with artist Carlos Mare, who posted black squares without a caption on his Instagram accounts.

Further details were not immediately available. Messages to representatives for Drena De Niro and Robert De Niro were not immediately returned.

In response to a request to confirm a TMZ report that Leandro was found in a New York apartment, New York City police wrote that “an 18-year-old male was found unconscious, unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene” at a Wall Street address that houses the Cipriani Club Residences.

Leandro only recently turned 19, news outlets report.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

Drena De Niro, 51, is the oldest of Robert De Niro’s seven children, the 79-year-old welcomed a baby earlier this year.

The actor adopted her when he married her mother, Diahnne Abbott, his first wife. Drena De Niro is also an actor, with roles in Joy, The Intern and Mozart In The Jungle among a long list of credits.

Leandro also had acting credits to his name, with roles in three projects also featuring his mother: 2005’s The Collection, and 2018’s Cabaret Maxime and A Star Is Born.

In Bradley Cooper’s remake, the mother and son played mother and son — wife and child to Dave Chappelle’s character.

