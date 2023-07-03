Half-smoked Churchill cigar and pipe owned by Wilson among items being auctioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Half-smoked Churchill cigar and pipe owned by Wilson among items being auctioned

By Press Association
A cigar smoked by Winston Churchill is expected to fetch hundreds at auction (Gareth Fuller/PA)
History buffs will have their chance to bid for memorabilia from two ex-prime ministers coming up for auction this month.

A half-smoked cigar from Winston Churchill and a pipe belonging to Harold Wilson will be up for grabs at the sale by Catherine Southon Auctioneers and Valuers on July 19.

Mr Churchill’s half-smoked and half-chewed cigar was enjoyed at his Chartwell residence while watching the film Ben Hur before it was given as a gift to a police constable, Anthony Gundry, who was part of Mr Churchill’s security team at the family home, who asked to keep it as a memento.

A cigar smoked by Winston Churchill is pictured on his statue in Westerham, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A Christmas card sent to the owner in 1963 and a letter verifying the Romeo y Julieta-branded cigar is now on sale from the police officer’s family and is expected to be auctioned for £600 to £800.

Meanwhile, Mr Wilson’s burr wood pipe, which was known to “help him relax”, has also been verified with an official letter from the former prime minister himself to the current owner who bought it at a charity auction in 1979.

A view of a pipe owned by Harold Wilson, with accompanying letter on House of Commons paper dated May 1979 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A guide price is expected of £300 to £500.

Catherine Southon, of Catherine Southon auctioneers, said: “I’m delighted to be auctioning two iconic pieces of political memorabilia from two renowned prime ministers in such an important period of our political history”.

Elsewhere at the auction will be first edition artwork for the Pink Floyd album Echoes with an estimate of £800 to £1,200.

