Half-smoked Churchill cigar and pipe owned by Wilson among items being auctioned

History buffs will have their chance to bid for memorabilia from two ex-prime ministers coming up for auction this month.

A half-smoked cigar from Winston Churchill and a pipe belonging to Harold Wilson will be up for grabs at the sale by Catherine Southon Auctioneers and Valuers on July 19.

Mr Churchill’s half-smoked and half-chewed cigar was enjoyed at his Chartwell residence while watching the film Ben Hur before it was given as a gift to a police constable, Anthony Gundry, who was part of Mr Churchill’s security team at the family home, who asked to keep it as a memento.

A cigar smoked by Winston Churchill is pictured on his statue in Westerham, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A Christmas card sent to the owner in 1963 and a letter verifying the Romeo y Julieta-branded cigar is now on sale from the police officer’s family and is expected to be auctioned for £600 to £800.

Meanwhile, Mr Wilson’s burr wood pipe, which was known to “help him relax”, has also been verified with an official letter from the former prime minister himself to the current owner who bought it at a charity auction in 1979.

A view of a pipe owned by Harold Wilson, with accompanying letter on House of Commons paper dated May 1979 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A guide price is expected of £300 to £500.

Catherine Southon, of Catherine Southon auctioneers, said: “I’m delighted to be auctioning two iconic pieces of political memorabilia from two renowned prime ministers in such an important period of our political history”.

Elsewhere at the auction will be first edition artwork for the Pink Floyd album Echoes with an estimate of £800 to £1,200.