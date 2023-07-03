Family of jailed British-Egyptian activist lead vigil to demand his release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Family of jailed British-Egyptian activist lead vigil to demand his release

By Press Association
Alaa Abd El-Fattah’s sister Mona Seif and mother Laila Soueif took part in a vigil in London for the jailed pro-democracy activist (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Alaa Abd El-Fattah’s sister Mona Seif and mother Laila Soueif took part in a vigil in London for the jailed pro-democracy activist (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The family of imprisoned British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah have led a vigil in London to call for Government action to demand his freedom.

Mr Abd El-Fattah is currently serving a five-year sentence in Egypt on charges of disseminating false news for retweeting a report in 2019 that another prisoner had died in custody.

At the Amnesty International UK vigil in front of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office in Westminster on Monday, his mother Laila Soueif said he “just wants to get out of jail and take care of his son”.

Ms Soueif and her daughter Mona Seif delivered a letter signed by more than 100 MPs and lords to Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, calling for more action to help free the pro-democracy activist.

They called on the UK Government to lead on a joint statement about Egypt at the Human Rights Council and to change the travel advice for British nationals heading to Egypt.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Seif said her family has been “let down” by world leaders, particularly Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“Since Rishi Sunak met with President Sisi during Cop27 nothing much has happened, and it has been very disappointing,” she said.

“He went and raised Alaa’s case, but he was there at a critical point when Alaa’s health was in a dire situation, and we didn’t have enough information about him.

“He couldn’t even get us a proof of life and he couldn’t get a promise of a consulate visit.”

She said the family has now been able to visit the 40-year-old writer in Egypt and have found him in a better condition.

He previously carried out hunger strikes which intensified during the Cop27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh in November 2022, where Mr Sunak raised his case with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Mona Seif at the vigil
Mona Seif at the vigil (Jordan Pettitt/PA0

“Things have improved over the past year… he has been removed from the maximum-security prison,” she said.

“He’s OK, he has access to books, he has monthly visits from the family, and he gets to listen to music.

“But other than that, he is still denied consulate access, he still is denied access to lawyers.

“Psychologically, he’s in a much better state, because during our visits over the past month after he completely collapsed after the hunger strike, we managed to actually talk to him about the extent of the campaign and solidarity he’s getting all over the world.

“And I think it resonated with him and managed to make him feel much more supported and helped him to be in a better state.”

Ms Seif added: “They should make it very clear to British nationals about how unstable things are in Egypt, the reality of the situation, and how it’s very easy to get into weird situations that end up sending you to prison.

“The UK must prioritise human rights, the rule of law, and the wellbeing of their citizens over the trade deals and meaningless diplomatic relations they have with a military dictatorship.”

More from The Courier

Alaa Abd El-Fattah’s sister Mona Seif and mother Laila Soueif took part in a vigil in London for the jailed pro-democracy activist (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Monday court round-up — Curfew for vile messages
Spot the Ball. Youngsters try out the Skilz Academy community astro pitch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Step on to Arbroath's astro pitch as Skilz Academy open £200k facility for community…
Callum Grant, Kane Hester and Terry Masson of Montrose FC.
Ross Campbell outlines Montrose squad building policy as Angus side's new boys shine in…
Jon McCracken
Dundee seal loan deal for Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken
Dundee United fans watch on last season. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United keeping things low-key is fine but don't forget the fans
Dundee's Braeview Academy.
Dundee school kept pupil's gender transition from parents
Nacho Novo
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's pre-season trip is vital for team spirit - but it will…
Hand in a crowd holding up a 'no alcohol' symbol of a wine bottle and glass with a line through it.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Here's what I've learned from 100 days without alcohol
Firefighters were called to Lorimer Street (left) and Dura Street (right) over the weekend.
Dundee tenants feared being trapped in one of four weekend blazes
Brooke with the team at Freya's Wish HQ. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Freya's Wish: Fights over donations 'completely ruin' Dundee charity day