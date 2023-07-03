Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino aims to bring happiness back to Stamford Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino aims to bring happiness back to Stamford Bridge

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino has taken over as Chelsea head coach (Adam Drury/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino has taken over as Chelsea head coach (Adam Drury/PA)

New Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring happiness back to Stamford Bridge and is aiming to win in style.

The Argentinian took up his new post at the start of July and heads to west London at a turbulent time for the club.

The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League last season, playing under four different managers who all struggled to integrate almost £600million of new signings into the team.

Pochettino has yet to win silverware as a manager in England but did lift the Ligue 1 title as Paris St Germain coach in 2022 before being sacked weeks later.

“The history of Chelsea is to win,” the 51-year-old said.

“But it’s important also in the way that we are going to build up the victories – I think in the last 10, 12, 15 years Chelsea is the greatest team in England.

“I know very well the Premier League, I know very well what Chelsea means, the culture of Chelsea.

“Our fans, they’re so excited also to again be on the road of trying to win and of course, for us we feel really excited about working with a very young team.”

It has already been another summer of change on the pitch for Chelsea, who have signed forwards Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku to add to Pochettino’s firepower.

They have also moved on a host of talent with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek departing and Mason Mount on the cusp of joining Manchester United.

More from The Courier

Mauricio Pochettino has taken over as Chelsea head coach (Adam Drury/PA)
Monday court round-up — Curfew for vile messages
Spot the Ball. Youngsters try out the Skilz Academy community astro pitch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Step on to Arbroath's astro pitch as Skilz Academy open £200k facility for community…
Callum Grant, Kane Hester and Terry Masson of Montrose FC.
Ross Campbell outlines Montrose squad building policy as Angus side's new boys shine in…
Jon McCracken
Dundee seal loan deal for Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken
Dundee United fans watch on last season. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United keeping things low-key is fine but don't forget the fans
Dundee's Braeview Academy.
Dundee school kept pupil's gender transition from parents
Nacho Novo
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's pre-season trip is vital for team spirit - but it will…
Hand in a crowd holding up a 'no alcohol' symbol of a wine bottle and glass with a line through it.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Here's what I've learned from 100 days without alcohol
Firefighters were called to Lorimer Street (left) and Dura Street (right) over the weekend.
Dundee tenants feared being trapped in one of four weekend blazes
Brooke with the team at Freya's Wish HQ. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Freya's Wish: Fights over donations 'completely ruin' Dundee charity day