Erdogan signals Turkey is not ready to ratify Sweden Nato membership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Erdogan signals Turkey is not ready to ratify Sweden Nato membership

By Press Association
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signalled that his country is not ready to ratify Sweden’s membership of Nato, saying Stockholm had to work harder on the “homework” it needs to complete.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Mr Erdogan also renewed his condemnation of a Koran-burning protest that took place in Sweden last week, describing the action as a hate crime against Muslims.

“We have made it clear that the determined fight against terrorist organisations and Islamophobia are our red line,” Mr Erdogan said.

“Everyone must accept that Turkey’s friendship cannot be won by supporting terrorism or by making space for terrorists.”

Biden NATO
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to reporters (Susan Walsh/AP)

Turkey has delayed giving its final approval to Sweden’s membership in the military alliance, accusing the country of being too lenient toward anti-Islamic demonstrations and groups that Ankara regards as security threats.

These include militant Kurdish groups that have waged a deadly, decades-long insurgency in Turkey.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has waged a 38-year insurgency against Turkey that has left tens of thousands dead. It is designated a terrorist organisation by the US and the European Union.

Nato wants to bring Sweden into the fold by the time leaders meet in Lithuania on July 11, but Mr Erdogan said Stockholm still had obligations to fulfil.

Nato requires the unanimous approval of all existing members to expand, and Turkey and Hungary are the only countries that have not yet ratified Sweden’s bid.

“Instead of wasting time with distraction tactics, we believe that keeping to the promises will be a more rational, more beneficial method,” Mr Erdogan said. “We advise them to scrutinise themselves and do their homework better.”

He was referring to a memorandum that Sweden and Finland signed with Turkey last year under which they agreed to address Ankara’s concerns. Fighting Islamophobia was not included in the memorandum.

Last week, Swedish police allowed a protest outside a mosque in central Stockholm citing freedom of speech after a court overturned a ban on a similar Koran-burning.

“The vile attack on our holy book, the Holy Koran, in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, enraged us all,” Mr Erdogan said.

“This perverted disregard for the feelings of two billion Muslims cannot be compatible with the most basic human values, let alone freedom of thought.”

Sweden and Finland abandoned their traditional positions of military nonalignment to seek protection under Nato’s security umbrella, fearing they might be targeted by Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

Finland joined the alliance earlier this year after Turkey’s parliament ratified the Nordic country’s bid.

Sweden changed its anti-terror legislation since applying for Nato membership, but Turkey argues supporters of militant groups can freely organise demonstrations, recruit and procure financial resources in the country.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg last week called a meeting of senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland for July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military alliance.

More from The Courier

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
Monday court round-up — Curfew for vile messages
Spot the Ball. Youngsters try out the Skilz Academy community astro pitch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Step on to Arbroath's astro pitch as Skilz Academy open £200k facility for community…
Callum Grant, Kane Hester and Terry Masson of Montrose FC.
Ross Campbell outlines Montrose squad building policy as Angus side's new boys shine in…
Jon McCracken
Dundee seal loan deal for Norwich City goalkeeper Jon McCracken
Dundee United fans watch on last season. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United keeping things low-key is fine but don't forget the fans
Dundee's Braeview Academy.
Dundee school kept pupil's gender transition from parents
Nacho Novo
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's pre-season trip is vital for team spirit - but it will…
Hand in a crowd holding up a 'no alcohol' symbol of a wine bottle and glass with a line through it.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Here's what I've learned from 100 days without alcohol
Firefighters were called to Lorimer Street (left) and Dura Street (right) over the weekend.
Dundee tenants feared being trapped in one of four weekend blazes
Brooke with the team at Freya's Wish HQ. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Freya's Wish: Fights over donations 'completely ruin' Dundee charity day