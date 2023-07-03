Properly funded social care best 75th birthday gift for NHS, say charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Properly funded social care best 75th birthday gift for NHS, say charities

By Press Association
An alliance of more than 60 of England’s leading charities urged party leaders to give the NHS the gift of a properly funded social care system on its 75th birthday (Peter Byrne/PA)
A commitment to properly fund social care would be the “best 75th birthday present that the NHS could receive”, political party leaders have been told.

A coalition of more than 60 of England’s leading charities said the neglect of the social care sector is becoming “increasingly unsustainable and exacerbating the challenges faced by the NHS”.

The Care and Support Alliance (CSA) said a lack of social care to prevent unplanned admissions and allow people to be safely discharged is making the situation harder.

In its message to party leaders, the group called for a “reformed and properly funded social care system” which it said would not only be helpful to millions of older and disabled people and their carers, but would also reduce the pressure on the NHS, so that it can concentrate on tackling record high waiting lists.

The alliance said emergency departments at hospitals “are seeing increasing numbers of people admitted because they aren’t receiving the care and support they need to remain independent at home”, and those people are then often unable to be discharged as “the right care packages aren’t in place”.

The group said: “It’s a vicious circle that’s causing significant heartache and distress to service users – and huge difficulties for the NHS too.”

Older and disabled people are finding their recovery and rehabilitation is seriously delayed due to lack of care packages allowing them to be discharged from hospital, the alliance said (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Caroline Abrahams, charity director of Age UK and CSA co-chair, said: “It is important for politicians to recognise just how much harder the situation is being made by the lack of social care available to prevent unplanned admissions and allow people to be safely discharged.

“The financial cost is staggering, but the human cost is arguably even greater, with many older and disabled people finding this means their recovery and rehabilitation is seriously delayed or, in the worst cases, completely unattainable.

“The impact is also felt by the rest of the population, who face hours of delay at A&E departments as they wait for a bed to become available or are languishing on waiting lists to see a specialist or have an operation.

“As the population ages, and as more people live longer with multiple, complex conditions, the neglect of social care is becoming increasingly unsustainable and is only exacerbating the challenges faced by the NHS.

“That’s why the best gift the NHS could receive on its 75th birthday is a properly funded social care system.

“This would not only be hugely important for millions of older and disabled people and their carers who deserve decent care but would also reduce the demand on the NHS, so that it can concentrate on tackling record high waiting lists for the benefit of all.”

An alliance of more than 60 of England's leading charities urged party leaders to give the NHS the gift of a properly funded social care system on its 75th birthday (Peter Byrne/PA)
