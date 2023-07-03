What happened before the health service? Your NHS questions answered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What happened before the health service? Your NHS questions answered

By Press Association
Aneurin Bevan (second left) launched the NHS at Park Hospital, now named Trafford General Hospital, in Manchester on July 5, 1948 (Trafford Healthcare NHS Trust)
As health secretary Aneurin Bevan opened Park Hospital in Manchester in 1948, the future of healthcare in the UK changed forever.

The new national service meant everybody could get treatment, whether they were a baker or a banker.

It was the first system of its kind in the world and people queued in the streets in the hope of getting treatment.

Here are your questions answered about the launch of the world’s best-known health system.

– What were the British public told?

The 1946 National Health Service Act promised a “comprehensive health service for England and Wales”.

It said the service would bring “improvements in the physical and mental health of the people” and the “prevention, diagnosis and treatment of illness”.

Importantly, it said these services would be free of charge.

The Act brought together a wide range of medical services under one organisation – including hospitals, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, opticians and dentists.

Aneurin Bevan launched the NHS at Park Hospital, now named Trafford General Hospital, in Manchester on July 5, 1948 (Trafford Healthcare NHS Trust)
– Why did things have to change?

Before to the creation of the NHS 75 years ago, care for the masses was largely provided by voluntary organisations and charities and insurance schemes which left millions of people with little or no access to quality healthcare.

– Why 1948?

The Act introducing the NHS became law in 1946 – the year after the Second World War ended.

During the war, the state had controlled many aspects of people’s lives so the concept of the Government looking after the health of the nation may not have seemed completely alien when it was introduced.

And in the immediate post-war period, political parties largely agreed on the country’s main priorities and generally cooperated trying to achieve them. Post-war recovery was the main priority, but another was the welfare of the people.

– Who was Aneurin Bevan?

Aneurin Bevan is known as the ‘chief architect’ of the NHS (PA)

When Labour came into power in 1945, an extensive package of welfare measures was introduced, including the NHS.

Minster for Health, Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan, was given the task of introducing the service.

Many refer to Mr Bevan as the “chief architect” of the NHS.

He was born in Tredegar, Wales in 1897 in a poor working class family.

His father was a miner and some have said the idea of the NHS came from the collective medical protection scheme set up by miners in his home town. Others have said that the truth is actually more complex.

The first baby born on the NHS – Aneira Thomas – was named after Mr Bevan.

– Was there opposition to the launch of the service?

Despite political consensus, the introduction of the service still drew controversy.

Many groups, including charities, churches and local authorities did not want the Government to take control of hospitals.

Doctors also protested at becoming employees of the state.

– How was the public informed about the launch of the NHS?

Mass marketing was very different 75 years ago and people learned about the launch of the NHS through a variety of unique ways.

There were beach carnivals, prayer services in churches, Q&A sessions in local cinemas and cafes.

But it was often it was down to ordinary citizens to educate each other about the health service.

