Cardi B dons large feathered ensemble for Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B dons a large feathered ensemble for Paris Fashion Week (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Cardi B turned donned a majestic feathered ensemble as she arrived in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week.

The US rapper attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection which was presented on Monday.

She wore a black corseted gown with gold trim and buttons, with a large fluffed black jacket from the Italian fashion house.

View this post on InstagramA post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

She accessorised her look with a black head wrap, multiple golden bangles and golden ear-earrings.

Cardi B was pictured on the front row of the Schiaparelli presentation, alongside Tracee Ellis Ross.

The US actress wore a blue and white shirt and matching trousers.

Cardi B, right, attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion collection (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Posting a picture of her outfit on Instagram Cardi B hailed the show as "beautiful".

"They always have an amazing show so what's new?" she later told Vogue. "It never fails to surprise me."