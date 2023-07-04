UK to host first UN Security Council meeting on threat of AI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK to host first UN Security Council meeting on threat of AI

By Press Association
United Kingdom Ambassador to the United Nations Dame Barbara Woodward (AP)
United Kingdom Ambassador to the United Nations Dame Barbara Woodward (AP)

A first UN Security Council meeting on the potential threats of artificial intelligence (AI) to international security will be the centrepiece of the UK’s presidency this month.

The July 18 meeting will include briefings by international AI experts and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who last month called the alarm bells over the most advanced form of AI “deafening”, and loudest from its developers.

He said: “These scientists and experts have called on the world to act, declaring AI an existential threat to humanity on a par with the risk of nuclear war.”

In September, he announced plans to appoint an advisory board on artificial intelligence and has said he would react favourably to a new UN agency on AI, suggesting the mix of knowledge and regulatory powers of the International Atomic Energy Agency as a model.

Haiti UN
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the alarm bells over the most advanced form of AI 'deafening' (AP)

Announcing the meeting, UK ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward said the UK wants to encourage “a multilateral approach to managing both the huge opportunities and the risks that artificial intelligence holds for all of us”, stressing that “this is going to take a global effort”.

She stressed the benefits are huge, citing AI’s potential to help UN development programmes, improve humanitarian aid operations, assist peacekeeping operations and support conflict prevention, including by collecting and analysing data.

While acknowledging the serious security questions which must be addressed, she said: “It could potentially help us close the gap between developing countries and developed countries.”

Chaired by UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, she said the Security Council meeting will provide an opportunity to listen to expert views on AI and start a discussion among the 15 council members on its implications.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that the UK will host a summit on AI later this year, which Dame Barbara said will enable “a truly global multilateral discussion”.

