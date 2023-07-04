Four killed in mass shooting in Philadelphia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four killed in mass shooting in Philadelphia

By Press Association
Philadelphia police investigate along 56th Street after multiple people were shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/AP)
Philadelphia police investigate along 56th Street after multiple people were shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/AP)

Four people have been killed in a shooting in Philadelphia, police have confirmed.

Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said two boys, aged two and 13, were in a stable condition after being injured in the shooting on Monday and a suspect was in custody.

She said all of the victims were male, aged from 20 to 59, and the suspect was arrested in an alley without incident with a bulletproof vest, multiple magazines, an AR-type rifle, a handgun and a police scanner.

She said: “At this point all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals.”

Philadelphia Shooting
The Philadelphia incident is the 29th mass killing in the US during 2023 (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

The suspected gunman was identified as a 40-year-old man with one other person in custody.

The commissioner, who said dozens of shell casings were found, said police were attending to victims when they heard more gunfire.

“There are several scenes out here,” she said. “We’re canvassing the area to get as much as we can, to identify witnesses, to identify where cameras are located and to do everything to figure out the why.”

The shooting occurred a day after gunfire erupted at a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore, about 100 miles to the south west, killing two people and wounding 28 others.

The wounded in that shooting ranged in age from 13 to 32, with more than half of them minors, according to officials.

The Philadelphia incident is the 29th mass killing in the US during 2023, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

So far this year, the nation has witnessed the highest number on record of mass killings and deaths to this point in a single year.

There have been more than 550 mass killing incidents since 2006, according to the database, in which at least 2,900 people have died and at least 2,000 people have been injured.

