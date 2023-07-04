Twitter to stop TweetDeck access for unverified users

TweetDeck is to become the next part of Twitter to be limited to users who have paid for verified status.

The application, which allows users to manage multiple feeds and searches, will only by accessible to verified users in 30 days, according to a tweet from Twitter Support on Monday evening.

A new version of TweetDeck has been made available with the tweet giving instructions to update.

We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via https://t.co/2WwL3hNVR2 by selecting “Try the new TweetDeck” in the bottom left menu. Some notes on getting started and the future of the product… — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 3, 2023

The announcement comes two days after Twitter owner Elon Musk, who took over the company in October, said users were being limited to reading 600 posts a day.

He said the limit, which had been introduced “to address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation”, had been increased to 1,000 later on Saturday.

The restrictions could result in users being locked out of Twitter for the day after scrolling through several hundred tweets.

Verified users – who have paid for a subscription to Twitter Blue or are considered “notable” – can read up to 10,000 posts daily after initially being limited to 6,000.

Twitter faces a fresh rival with Facebook owner launching a rival app this week.

Threads, which is described as a “text-based conversation app… where communities come together”, is linked to Instagram and is available for pre-order in the Apple App Store.