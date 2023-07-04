Hong Kong leader says eight pro-democracy activists ‘will be pursued for life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hong Kong leader says eight pro-democracy activists ‘will be pursued for life’

By Press Association
Hong Kong activist Nathan Law, centre, protests during the visit of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to Germany in 2020 (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Hong Kong activist Nathan Law, centre, protests during the visit of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to Germany in 2020 (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Hong Kong’s leader said eight pro-democracy activists living in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia will be pursued for life for alleged national security offences – dismissing criticism that the move to have them arrested is a dangerous precedent.

Chief Executive John Lee expressed his support for the police’s efforts to arrest the eight.

At his weekly media briefing, Mr Lee said anyone, including their friends and relatives, who offered information leading to their arrests will be eligible for the bounties offered by police.

“The only way to end their destiny of being an abscondee who will be pursued for life is to surrender,” he said.

The arrest warrants have been issued for former pro-democracy politicians Nathan Law, Ted Hui and Dennis Kwok, lawyer Kevin Yam, unionist Mung Siu-tat and activists Finn Lau, Anna Kwok and Elmer Yuen.

They are accused of breaching the Beijing-imposed National Security Law by committing offences such as collusion and inciting secession.

More than 260 people have been arrested under the law enacted in 2020 as part of a broad crackdown on dissent in the territory, but the rewards of one million Hong Kong dollars (£100,609) for information leading to each arrest are the first under the law.

The move quickly drew ire from the US and British governments, which took issue with the extraterritorial application of the security law.

The US said such an application of the security law is a dangerous precedent that threatens human rights.

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong also tweeted to say her country is “deeply concerned” by reports of Hong Kong authorities issuing arrest warrants for democracy advocates.

Hong Kong activist Nathan Law takes part in a protest during a meeting of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio, in Rome in 2020
Hong Kong activist Nathan Law takes part in a protest during a meeting of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio, in Rome in 2020 (Andrew Medichini/AP)

But Mr Lee has insisted extraterritorial power exists in the national security laws of many countries.

He said how overseas officials and politicians comment on the government’s moves will not change his administration’s strong belief in safeguarding national security.

“I’m not afraid of any political pressure that is put on us because we do what we believe is right,” he said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s office in Hong Kong has also rejected the criticism from the US and Britain, warning “foreign interference forces” to stop shielding “criminals” immediately.

The row reflects a fresh source of contention between Beijing and the West over the alleged overseas reach of China’s enforcement agencies following the issue of China’s alleged “secret overseas police stations”.

These stations have been reported across North America, Europe and in other countries where Chinese communities include critics of the Communist Party who have family or business contacts in China.

Beijing has denied they are police stations, saying they exist mainly to provide citizen services such as renewing driver’s licenses.

But Hong Kong’s further crackdown has not stopped overseas activists from speaking up.

Mr Law, who is accused of foreign collusion and inciting secession, said on his Facebook page that the latest development shows he is again being targeted by China’s ruling Communist Party and he feels the “invisible pressure”.

He has refused to surrender.

“All I did was reasonable, justifiable and peaceful advocacy work,” the Britain-based activist said.

Mr Mung also pledged in a statement to continue advocacy work for Hong Kong labour rights abroad.

“If I were ever found guilty, my only ‘crime’ would be speaking the truth for my fellow Hong Kongers,” he said.

Hong Kong, a former British colony which returned to Chinese rule in 1997, has come under increasingly tight scrutiny by Beijing following months of mass pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Police on Monday acknowledged they will not be able to arrest the eight if they remain overseas.

Eunice Yung, a pro-Beijing politician, who is the daughter-in-law of Mr Yuen, supported the police’s move on her Facebook page, saying she cut ties with him last August.

“All his acts have nothing to do with me,” she said.

