Man arrested after bid to steal supermarket ATM using crane

A man has been arrested after a crane was used in an attempt to steal a cash machine from a supermarket (Joe Sene/PA) A man has been arrested after a crane was used in an attempt to steal a cash machine from a supermarket. Police were called to a building site in Yapton Road, Barnham, West Sussex, at 2.15am on Tuesday after a report that a small crane had been stolen. The scene outside the Co-op store in Barnham, West Sussex, after the attempted ATM theft (Joe Sene/PA) Officers then made searches of nearby ATM sites and found a raid in progress at a Co-op store in Barnham. A 43-year-old man, from Ashford, Middlesex, was arrested after being chased by officers on foot. A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Police arrested a man in Barnham on Tuesday morning (July 4) after stopping an aggravated burglary in progress at a supermarket. A 43-year-old man has been arrested (Joe Sene/PA) "Officers had been called to a building site in Yapton Road at around 2.15am to reports of a small crane having been stolen. "Response units were deployed to nearby cash machines and came across a crane attempting to steal an ATM from a supermarket in Barnham Road. "The driver of the crane, a 43-year-old man, from Ashford, Middlesex, was detained after a short foot chase and arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and criminal damage. The crane had been reported stolen from a nearby building site (Joe Sene/PA) "He remains in custody at this time. "A white Volvo XC60 was also seen to leave the scene."