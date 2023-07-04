Fugitive admits 2019 killing of Justin Bello

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Fugitive admits 2019 killing of Justin Bello

By Press Association
Justin Bello was found dead in November 2019 (Handout/PA)
Justin Bello was found dead in November 2019 (Handout/PA)

A fugitive on the run for more than three years after choking a man to death has pleaded guilty to the killing.

Stasious Scott, 34, attacked Justin Bello in his flat in Stockwell, south-west London, early on November 23 2019.

Afterwards, 38-year-old Mr Bello’s body was stripped and dumped in a bin shed in Wembley, north-west London, where it was found by refuse collectors some 48 hours later.

One of the binmen made the grim discovery when he saw a black suitcase on the ground with feet sticking out of it.

Scott fled the country four days after the killing but was arrested in Jamaica on January 24 this year.

He was returned to the UK on March 23 and charged with Mr Bello’s murder.

On Tuesday, Scott appeared at the Old Bailey and pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones KC said the plea was acceptable to the Crown.

Judge Anuja Dhir KC remanded Scott into custody and adjourned sentencing until August 1 for reports to be prepared.

Last year, Scott’s father, Oliver Scott, 53, from Hornsey, north London; Cecilia Bruce-Annan, 50, from Stanmore, north-west London; and Christopher Hatton, 44, of no fixed address, were jailed after being found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Scott’s partner, Suzanne John, 40, from Mitcham, south London, who is a solicitor working in the area of criminal law, was cleared of the offence.

