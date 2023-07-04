Elle Edwards murder trial: Alleged conspirator will not give evidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Elle Edwards murder trial: Alleged conspirator will not give evidence

By Press Association
Elle Edwards was shot dead in a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve (Family handout/PA)
A man accused of assisting the alleged gunman who killed a 26-year-old woman in a pub on Christmas Eve will not give evidence in his trial.

Thomas Waring is accused of helping Connor Chapman to burn out the stolen Mercedes car used in the murder of Elle Edwards.

Ms Edwards was killed when a man, alleged to be Chapman, opened fire with a Skorpion sub-machine gun outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, shortly before midnight on December 24 last year.

Waring, 20, is also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Liverpool Crown Court
Connor Chapman is on trial at Liverpool Crown Court accused of murder (Alamy/PA)

At Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, William England, defending Waring, said he would not be calling the defendant to give evidence.

Trial judge Mr Justice Goose told the jury: “This is the stage of his case where he had the opportunity to give evidence in his trial and he may do so or decline to do so.”

He asked Mr England if he had the opportunity to give Waring advice and tell him it may be open to the jury to hold the fact he chose not to give evidence against him.

Mr England confirmed he had.

Chapman, 23, is accused of carrying out the shooting as the culmination of a feud between groups on the Woodchurch and Beechwood estates in Wirral.

After the attack, in which five men were injured, he is said to have travelled to Waring’s house on Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral.

CCTV near the address just after midnight on Christmas Day shows a man alleged to be the gunman, with long hair, walking towards Waring’s property and, the prosecution has suggested, appearing to drop a weapon.

Chapman has told the jury he was at home all night.

But, the court has heard Waring instructed his barrister to suggest that Chapman had been at his house following the shooting.

During his evidence on Monday, Chapman said: “I wouldn’t really know why Tom would say that.

“In my personal opinion, he’s got more than enough reason to tell the prosecution what they want to hear.”

Chapman denies murdering Ms Edwards, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He also denies having a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Waring denies possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender by helping Chapman dispose of the car.

