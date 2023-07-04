Flu vaccination expanded to all secondary school pupils in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flu vaccination expanded to all secondary school pupils in England

By Press Association
All eligible children will be offered the flu vaccine in the autumn (Jane Barlow/PA)
A free flu vaccine will be offered to all secondary school pupils in England in the next academic year, the Government has confirmed.

Over three million pupils in years seven to 11 will now be able to receive the vaccine as a nasal spray from school age immunisation providers from September 1.

It is hoped an expansion of the vaccination programme will give direct protection to pupils receiving the vaccine and provide greater indirect protection to more vulnerable groups.

Figures released by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) last month estimated there were more than 14,500 flu-associated deaths in the 2022/23 season, the highest number for five years.

Health Minister Maria Caulfield said: “Expanding the offer of flu vaccination to all secondary school pupils this winter will provide millions of young people with extra protection.

“Last winter, we saw the devastating impact this illness can have, so it is important all pupils take up the offer of the flu vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones from falling unwell.”

Ms Caulfield said the move should reduce hospitalisations among the elderly and free up bed capacity across the NHS.

It follows earlier confirmation in May that all primary school children and infants aged two and three will also be offered the flu vaccine.

The NHS also visited every care home in England last winter to deliver flu jabs alongside a coronavirus booster vaccine.

Steve Russell, NHS Director of Vaccinations and Screening, said: “Last winter we saw how quickly flu can spread within communities, so I’m pleased to see the flu vaccination offer being extended to secondary school children in the autumn term.”

He added that vaccination was a quick and easy process, meaning there was “really no reason to delay when you receive the offer.”

Parents of children that are home-schooled can book in for a vaccine with their GP or at a community clinic.

