Home News UK & World

Nottingham fire widower says ‘words cannot quantify’ pain after family murdered

By Press Association
Aboubacarr Drammeh planned to move to America with Fatoumatta Hydara and their daughters, Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)
Aboubacarr Drammeh planned to move to America with Fatoumatta Hydara and their daughters, Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

A man whose wife and two children were murdered in a flat fire in Nottingham has said that the world has been denied the opportunity to see their potential due to the actions of a “heartless” killer.

Aboubacarr Drammeh said “words cannot quantify” his family’s pain after his wife, Fatoumatta Hydara, and their daughters Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh were murdered by Jamie Barrow last November.

Mrs Hydara, 28, was described as “the most incredible mother” to Fatimah, three, and Naeemah, one, who were described by their father as “two angels”.

All died as a result of smoke inhalation after the fire was started by Barrow in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on November 20 last year.

Barrow, 31, had previously admitted manslaughter but was unanimously convicted of three counts of murder by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

Following the verdicts, Mr Drammeh read a joint family statement on the steps of the court.

He said: “Words cannot quantify how much our family have suffered because of the horrific actions of one man.

“Neither can we quantify the emotional, psychological, physiological and financial impact of the crime Jamie Barrow committed against Fatoumatta, Fatimah and Naeemah.

“His actions were utterly heartless and cruel – and have caused a multigenerational trauma that we will never understand.

“Fatoumatta was a caring daughter, wife, sister, mother and friend. If love and compassion could make a person immortal, she would have lived forever.

“She had a pure heart and was greatly loved for her personality and qualities.

“She was the most incredible mother to Fatimah and Naeemah, two angels who deserved a beautiful childhood and a full life.

Fatoumatta Hydara and Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh
Fatoumatta Hydara and Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh all died from smoke inhalation (Family Handout/PA)

“Nottingham and the rest of the world have been denied potential future teachers, civil servants, doctors – who knows what they could have been?

“They lived a short but meaningful life, such was the joy and happiness they brought to us all.”

Mr Drammeh, who was living in America at the time of the fire and had to identify his loved ones on his 40th birthday, was surrounded by relatives as he delivered his statement.

Family and friends also packed the public gallery in court throughout the trial, with some weeping as the verdicts were delivered.

Mr Drammeh said: “People repeatedly ask us how we as a family managed to stay calm and composed in the courtroom, the only true answer to this is the strength and patience given to us by Allah and our Khalifa as he always advises us to follow the law of the country and to stay steadfast.

“We have also received a great sense of companionship from our community the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jammat.

“The overwhelming support given to us by our Gambian Community here in the UK and around the world has encouraged us to keep calm and patient.

“We are extremely grateful and thankful to our family and friends, as well as the different communities within Nottingham that came together to give us support.

Fatimah and Naeemah with their mother Fatoumatta
Fatimah and Naeemah died during the fire and Mrs Hydara died two days later (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

“This includes multiple communities all from different ethnicities and backgrounds.

“We also wish to thank the police investigation team, the Crown Prosecution Service, prosecution counsel and members of the jury for delivering the justice today’s verdicts provide.”

Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, of Nottinghamshire Police, led the investigation. She said: “Jamie Barrow committed the most despicable crime anyone could ever commit. He destroyed a whole family and took away their dreams of a happy life together in America.

“Today, justice has been served for Fatoumatta, Fatimah and Naeemah and their family, all of whom have carried themselves with incredible dignity since the night of this truly awful crime.

“Barrow denied the killings were deliberate but, thankfully, my investigative team was able to provide overwhelming evidence that this tragic event was indeed murder.

Jamie Barrow
Jamie Barrow, 31, of Fairisle Close, Clifton (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

“We saw through his lies and, thankfully, so did the jury.

“Barrow knew Fatoumatta and the children were inside the property when he set fire to it and that they’d have no chance of surviving.

“It beggars belief. In my opinion, Barrow is an extremely dangerous man and I am pleased he is no longer walking the streets.

“Finally, I want to thank the family for the dignity and incredible strength that they have shown during the trial and hope they can draw some comfort from today’s verdicts.”

Barrow, who was also found guilty of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered, will be sentenced at the same court on Friday.

