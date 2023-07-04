Adults ‘spending less time gardening and reading’ than at start of pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Adults ‘spending less time gardening and reading’ than at start of pandemic

By Press Association
Gardening is one of the activities adults are likely to be spending less time doing now than at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Gardening, DIY and sorting the bins are among the activities adults are spending less time doing now than in the early weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic, new figures suggest.

Reading, jogging and playing computer games have also seen a drop in popularity, while time spent drinking and washing or grooming has increased.

Other changes reflect the sharp difference between the locked-down society of spring 2020 and the restriction-free UK of today, with a jump in the amount of time devoted to travelling and socialising.

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which has used surveys to track the amount of time adults spend on activities since the start of the pandemic.

The latest survey suggests there has been a “significant fall” in the average daily time spent on entertainment and other free-time activities between March 2020 and March 2023, along with “significant increases” in travel and working away from home.

Adults spent an estimated 39 minutes a day on DIY or gardening at the start of the pandemic, but now spend just 10 minutes.

Time spent cleaning the house, tidying and sorting the bins has dropped from 37 minutes a day to 30.

Other activities to see a fall include reading books, magazines or newspapers (down from 27 minutes a day to 18); playing games or computer gaming (from 22 minutes to 15); and hobbies or other leisure activities (from 14 minutes to 10).

The average amount of time devoted to exercise, sport and wellbeing stood at an estimated 20 minutes a day in March 2020, but had jumped to 30 minutes by March 2021, perhaps reflecting a growth in interest in these activities during the first year of the pandemic.

However, by March 2023 this figure had returned to 20 minutes.

In spring 2021 adults spent an average of 19 minutes a day going for a walk as exercise – but two years on the figure has more than halved to eight minutes.

By contrast, time spent on washing, dressing or self-grooming is now estimated to be 53 minutes a day, compared with 46 minutes in March 2020.

Activities that have also seen an increase include drinking (up from 13 minutes a day to 16) and buying something or shopping (up from 14 minutes to 18 – though this is down from 23 minutes in March 2022).

Some of the biggest jumps have been for socialising or spending time with others, up from an average of eight minutes a day to 33, and travelling, up from 17 minutes to 61.

When it comes to two of the most fundamental activities of everyday life – sleeping and working – the figures suggest adults have cut back on time spent under the covers.

The average amount of sleep per day has fallen from eight hours and 53 minutes in March 2020 to eight hours and 37 minutes.

Meanwhile, more time is being spent working away from home, up from one hour and 36 minutes to two hours and seven minutes.

– All figures are based on responses collected from adults aged 18 and over in Great Britain (for March 2020 and 2021) and the UK (March 2022 and 2023).

