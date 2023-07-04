French court upholds freezing of assets of Lebanon’s central bank chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

French court upholds freezing of assets of Lebanon’s central bank chief

By Press Association
A French court has upheld the freezing of the assets of Lebanon’s central bank governor Riad Salameh (Hussein Malla/AP/PA)
A French court has upheld the freezing of the assets of Lebanon’s central bank governor Riad Salameh (Hussein Malla/AP/PA)

A French court has upheld the freezing of the assets of Lebanon’s central bank governor, rejecting his appeal to have them released, an official said.

Several European countries are investigating central bank governor Riad Salameh and his associates over alleged financial crimes, including illicit enrichment and laundering of 330 million US dollars (£259 million).

A French investigative judge on May 16 issued an international arrest warrant, or Interpol red notice, for Mr Salameh, 72, after he failed to appear in Paris for questioning.

France, Germany and Luxembourg in March 2022 froze more than 130 million dollars (£102 million) in assets linked to the investigation.

The European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, or Eurojust, said at the time that the investigation was targeting five suspects accused of money laundering.

Mr Salameh, who has repeatedly denied charges of corruption had requested that his assets be unfrozen.

On Tuesday, a French appeals court rejected his appeal, saying that his assets will remain frozen, according to an official close to the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The central bank governor has repeatedly said that he made his wealth from his years working as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch, inherited properties and investments. He said he would resign only if convicted of a crime.

A Lebanese judge representing the Lebanese state earlier this year charged Mr Salameh, his brother Raja and associate Marianne Hoayek with corruption.

Last week, Ms Hoayek was questioned in France and she signed a document pledging not to return to work at the central bank and not to have any contacts with the Salameh brothers and paid a 1.5 million euro (£1.28 million) bail, Lebanese judicial officials said.

During her questioning, Ms Hoayek denied charges of corruption saying that most of her money was inherited from her father.

Mr Salameh and his brother Raja did not go to France for questioning.

During a visit to Lebanon in March, a European delegation questioned Mr Salameh about the Lebanese central bank’s assets and investments outside the country, a Paris apartment — which the governor owns — and his brother’s brokerage firm.

Reports have circulated that the Lebanese central bank had hired Forry Associates Ltd, a brokerage firm owned by Raja, to handle government bond sales from which the firm received 330 million dollars (£259 million) in commissions.

Riad Salameh, a Lebanese-French citizen, has held his post for almost 30 years, but says he intends to step down after his current term ends at the end of July.

Once hailed as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, Mr Salameh since has been heavily blamed for Lebanon’s financial meltdown. Many say he precipitated the nearly four-year economic crisis, which has plunged three-quarters of Lebanon’s population of six million into poverty.

More from The Courier

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Beveridge tests self driving bus Picture shows; Stuart Beveridge. N/A. Supplied by Seescape Date; Unknown
Fifer’s fact-finding mission on how driverless bus service can help those with sight loss
A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Woman taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Fife
Theresa Mallett welcomed Humza Yousaf into her home.
Eljamel scandal: Fife gran lifts lid on Humza Yousaf meeting at her home
Would you have rejected the offer of an extra £2,205? Image: Shutterstock.
Fife and Perth homeowner alarm as Scots mortgages and house prices soar
Duncan Ferguson shows his passion on the touchline at Forest Green Rovers
Former Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson leaves Forest Green Rovers amid 'parting as friends'…
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf at the hospital bedside of an elderly man during a visit to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
JIM SPENCE: My six-week wait for GP appointment tells me NHS needs intensive care
Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Ray McKinnon to STAY at Forfar Athletic despite Forest Green approach
Finn Riach, 14. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Lanarkshire teen thought to be heading to Arbroath
The Extravaganza is held in the grounds of 650-year-old Glamis Castle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
All you need to know to get on the road to Glamis Extravaganza this…
SPFL Trust Trophy
SPFL Trust Trophy: Dundee B, St Johnstone B, Forfar, East Fife and Brechin City…