Fatal shooting of Elle Edwards in pub ‘an appalling’ tragedy, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Fatal shooting of Elle Edwards in pub ‘an appalling’ tragedy, court hears

By Press Association
Elle Edwards was killed in a shooting outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village (Family handout/PA)
Elle Edwards was killed in a shooting outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village (Family handout/PA)

The murder of a 26-year-old woman outside a pub on Christmas Eve involved “human tragedy in its purest and most appalling sense”, the trial of the alleged gunman has heard.

Connor Chapman, 23, is accused of killing Elle Edwards and injuring five men by opening fire with a Skorpion sub-machine gun outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, shortly before midnight on Christmas Eve.

In his closing speech at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, Nigel Power KC, prosecuting, told the jury: “This is a trial that not just you 12 but many, many people will never forget.

“It involves human tragedy in its purest and most appalling sense.

Elle Edwards death
Police at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Gun crime often includes criminals shooting at each other, there’s no doubt that this is such an event, but of course here a young, beautiful, unconnected, innocent life was brutally ended as a direct result of the then ongoing, but for now at least paused, gun feud between the Ford estate on Wirral on the one hand and the Woodchurch estate on the other hand.”

Chapman, from the Woodchurch estate, is alleged to have been targeting Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld, from the Ford or Beechwood estate, after a series of violent incidents involving people from the two areas.

The court has heard that Chapman was served with an injunction in the months before the shooting, aimed at preventing gang-related violence.

Mr Power said: “Those injunctions served on him were about as much use as a chocolate teapot. They were treated with utter contempt by him.”

He told the court the CCTV evidence alone presented a “compelling case” against Chapman.

Referring to footage appearing to show the gunman, with long hair, drop the weapon after driving to an address following the shooting, Mr Power said: “Whoever that person is, he may not have Bette Davis eyes, but he’s got Connor Chapman’s hair.”

Connor Chapman court case
A Skorpion sub-machine gun (Merseyside Police/PA)

Earlier on Tuesday, the jury was told that Chapman’s co-defendant, Thomas Waring, accused of assisting an offender and possessing a prohibited weapon, would not give evidence in the case.

Mr Power said: “It was the ultimate in cowardice. He wouldn’t put his money where his mouth is, wouldn’t back it up with evidence.

“Thomas Waring effectively waved the white flag of surrender to evidence against him in terms of possessing that gun.”

Mark Rhind KC, defending Chapman, told the jury the case against his client was “circumstantial”.

He said: “There might be cases where evidence seems to be compelling from one perspective but when you look at it carefully and when you examine it it falls apart.”

Chapman denies murdering Ms Edwards, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He also denies having a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Waring denies possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender by helping Chapman dispose of the car.

The trial will continue on Wednesday.

More from The Courier

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Beveridge tests self driving bus Picture shows; Stuart Beveridge. N/A. Supplied by Seescape Date; Unknown
Fifer’s fact-finding mission on how driverless bus service can help those with sight loss
A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Woman taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Fife
Theresa Mallett welcomed Humza Yousaf into her home.
Eljamel scandal: Fife gran lifts lid on Humza Yousaf meeting at her home
Would you have rejected the offer of an extra £2,205? Image: Shutterstock.
Fife and Perth homeowner alarm as Scots mortgages and house prices soar
Duncan Ferguson shows his passion on the touchline at Forest Green Rovers
Former Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson leaves Forest Green Rovers amid 'parting as friends'…
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf at the hospital bedside of an elderly man during a visit to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
JIM SPENCE: My six-week wait for GP appointment tells me NHS needs intensive care
Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Ray McKinnon to STAY at Forfar Athletic despite Forest Green approach
Finn Riach, 14. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Lanarkshire teen thought to be heading to Arbroath
The Extravaganza is held in the grounds of 650-year-old Glamis Castle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
All you need to know to get on the road to Glamis Extravaganza this…
SPFL Trust Trophy
SPFL Trust Trophy: Dundee B, St Johnstone B, Forfar, East Fife and Brechin City…