Jonny Bairstow tipped to thrive off controversy in front of Headingley crowd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Jonny Bairstow tipped to thrive off controversy in front of Headingley crowd

By Press Association
Jonny Bairstow appears frustrated after being run out by Australia’s Alex Carey (Adam Davy/PA)
Jonny Bairstow appears frustrated after being run out by Australia’s Alex Carey (Adam Davy/PA)

Joe Root is confident Jonny Bairstow “has the bit between his teeth” following his controversial stumping at Lord’s and expects him to be in the mood in front of a home crowd at Headingley this week.

Bairstow found himself at the eye of the storm during England’s unsuccessful run chase on Sunday, dismissed by fellow wicketkeeper Alex Carey after he believed the ball to be dead at the end of a Cameron Green over.

The incident sparked furious scenes at the home of cricket, with boos raining down on the tourists and three MCC members suspended for abusing Australia as they passed through the Long Room, and the row has barely died down since.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Second Test – Day Five – Lord’s
Jonny Bairstow (left) was controversially stumped as England lost the second Ashes Test (Mike Egerton/PA)

The furore has even broken into the political discourse, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese trading very different interpretations on the matter.

But there has been no word yet from the man England believe is the wronged party and he could be waiting to make it with bat in hand.

Bairstow has a long history of turning in memorable innings when he has had a point to prove – to pundits, selectors or opponents – and Root believes his fellow Yorkshireman is ready to produce another big performance.

“Jonny does thrive off things like this. You can bet your bottom dollar he will have the bit between his teeth,” he said.

“I don’t think he took it great, but I don’t think anyone would, would they? From his perspective he was not gaining any advantage. So, yeah, he felt a bit hard done by.

“I think it is set up nicely for him. He’s playing at his home ground and I’m sure he will want to entertain the local crowd. You’ll be able to spot it a mile off.

“You want to be watching every ball this week. There is always something in these big series and this is it, I guess. And it would have to involve Jonny.”

There have been countless instances of Bairstow taking his grievances out on opposition bowlers, including during the 2019 World Cup when he responded to a Twitter spat with Michael Vaughan by reeling off back-to-back hundreds that powered England to the final.

But Root most readily recalls last summer’s record fourth-innings chase of 378 against India, when he and his Yorkshire team-mate both hit unbeaten centuries following some needle in the middle.

“He’s done it previously. Go back to Edgbaston last year, someone said something to him – I think it was Virat Kohli – and brought the best out of him,” he said.

“Let’s hope it happens again.”

Root knows all about leadership in the heat of Ashes cricket, having overseen three campaigns against the old enemy during his five-and-a-half years in charge. He echoed the post-match verdict of his successor, Ben Stokes, confirming he would have withdrawn the appeal in matching circumstances.

And while Stokes invited Australia to think about “the spirit of cricket”, Root warned that the moment may harm their future standing in the game.

“As a team, we want to play our cricket in a certain way and leave a certain legacy,” he said.

“If I try to put myself in that situation, I think I would have dealt with it very differently. I care about England cricket and this team and what we’re about as a team. We all know how we want to play our cricket and we’ll continue to do it that way.

England Press Conference and Nets Session – Headingley – Tuesday July 4th
Joe Root is hoping Jonny Bairstow can entertain the Headingley crowd (Nick Potts/PA)

“There’s always going to be respect there. You’re allowed to disagree on certain things and see the game differently and clearly that is the case on this topic.”

Yorkshire have said they will be paying particular attention to security arrangements for the match following the angry scenes at Lord’s, working alongside the England and Wales Cricket Board and West Yorkshire Police, and while the famously lively atmosphere in the Western Terrace is likely to be in evidence, Root called for supporters to stay on the right side of the line.

“Support England, that’s the most important thing. You come to support your nations and it doesn’t need to go beyond that,” he said.

“It should never go beyond that. Everyone should be here to enjoy the cricket on the field. It shouldn’t be about anything other than that. Come here and support your team to the best of your ability, we’ll play to the best of ours.”

More from The Courier

MasterChef winner Jamie Scott and wife Kelly seated at a restaurant table by a window with view of Broughty Ferry beach and the Tay estuary beyond.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Memories on the menu as MasterChef's Jamie Scott breathes new life into…
Jonny Bairstow appears frustrated after being run out by Australia’s Alex Carey (Adam Davy/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — 'Set up by my bird'
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Beveridge tests self driving bus Picture shows; Stuart Beveridge. N/A. Supplied by Seescape Date; Unknown
Fifer’s fact-finding mission on how driverless bus service can help those with sight loss
A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Woman taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Fife
Theresa Mallett welcomed Humza Yousaf into her home.
Eljamel scandal: Fife gran lifts lid on Humza Yousaf meeting at her home
Would you have rejected the offer of an extra £2,205? Image: Shutterstock.
Fife and Perth homeowner alarm as Scots mortgages and house prices soar
Duncan Ferguson shows his passion on the touchline at Forest Green Rovers
Former Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson leaves Forest Green Rovers amid 'parting as friends'…
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf at the hospital bedside of an elderly man during a visit to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
JIM SPENCE: My six-week wait for GP appointment tells me NHS needs intensive care
Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Ray McKinnon to STAY at Forfar Athletic despite Forest Green approach
Finn Riach, 14. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Lanarkshire teen thought to be heading to Arbroath