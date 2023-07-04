NHS has transformed working class children’s chances, says Call The Midwife star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

NHS has transformed working class children’s chances, says Call The Midwife star

By Press Association
Stephen McGann, pictured with his wife, Call The Midwife screenwriter Heidi Thomas, said the NHS has made ‘all the difference in the world’ to working class communities (PA)
Stephen McGann, pictured with his wife, Call The Midwife screenwriter Heidi Thomas, said the NHS has made ‘all the difference in the world’ to working class communities (PA)

Call The Midwife star Stephen McGann said the creation of the NHS 75 years ago has transformed the chances of children from working class families reaching adulthood.

McGann, who plays Poplar GP Dr Patrick Turner, said the NHS has made “all the difference in the world” to communities like the one his character cares for in the BBC period drama series about a group of midwives working in the East End of London in the late 1950s and 1960s.

“When Call the Midwife began with 1957, we still saw diseases like rickets and TB (tuberculosis) – diseases of poverty and lack of vitamins – as well as the deadly infectious diseases like measles, polio and diphtheria,” he told the PA news agency.

Call The Midwife tour
Stephen McGann, who plays Dr Patrick Turner, with tour guides dressed as midwives at the Call The Midwife Official Location Tour at the Historic Dockyard Chatham in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“When the NHS came along, it not only meant new miracle drugs like penicillin to fight infectious dangers, but also helped to organise more general mass vaccination and screening programmes, and there were large scale health initiatives for children like free milk and vitamin supplements.

“It was a case of not only fighting the emergency infections, but making changes to the living and health standards of working people – with huge long-term benefits.”

Asked how important a difference he thought the NHS had made to working class people like the characters in the show, he said: “All the difference in the world. You cannot have a thriving society without the minimum of safety, health and security.

“Without equal and full access to heath, society simply subsists.”

Call The Midwife tour
Stephen McGann was among the cast members who met tour guides at the Call The Midwife Official Location Tour (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Without the creation of the NHS on July 5 1948, he said life for those in Poplar would have been “like life had been for these people for centuries. Brutish, unhealthy and short”.

“When the 20th century began, working people in the East End would be lucky to make it to their fifties. Their children’s chances of seeing adulthood would be a toss up. The NHS changed all that.”

McGann, who is married to Call The Midwife screenwriter Heidi Thomas, grew up in Liverpool and said the experiences of his own family help him to understand what life was like before the NHS.

“You had to pay, and it was hard for poorer families,” he said.

Call The Midwife tour
Rebecca Gethings (Sister Veronica), Annabelle Apsion (Violet Buckle), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Cliff Parisi (Fred Buckle), Georgie Glen (Millicent Higgens) and Laura Main (Shelagh Turner) during a visit to the Call The Midwife Official Location Tour in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“My own dad was born in 1924, and his dad died when he was only five. This left my grandmother with the task of bringing up three children without any form of welfare or health protection.

“Then there was a war for him to fight in. The sense of protection for his children under the NHS was therefore something he felt very deeply as a gift from the nation he’d served, and a chance for his family to thrive in the peace that followed.”

McGann added: “My father suffered rheumatic fever as a child and, without antibiotics, it developed to rheumatic heart disease. It eventually destroyed his heart valve at 60.”

The actor’s father, Joe, died in 1984 at the age of 60.

“A key thing for modern audiences to understand about Call The Midwife, is that it depicts a generation who knew very well indeed about a world without the NHS, antibiotics and vaccine programmes. They’d seen all of those monstrous diseases close up,” he said.

“We are more distant than that now, and don’t often see what a world without universal healthcare is like. Spoilt? Maybe we are.”

:: The 13th series of Call The Midwife, which will be set in 1969, will air in 2024. There will also be a Christmas special for 2023.

More from The Courier

MasterChef winner Jamie Scott and wife Kelly seated at a restaurant table by a window with view of Broughty Ferry beach and the Tay estuary beyond.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Memories on the menu as MasterChef's Jamie Scott breathes new life into…
Stephen McGann, pictured with his wife, Call The Midwife screenwriter Heidi Thomas, said the NHS has made ‘all the difference in the world’ to working class communities (PA)
Tuesday court round-up — 'Set up by my bird'
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Beveridge tests self driving bus Picture shows; Stuart Beveridge. N/A. Supplied by Seescape Date; Unknown
Fifer’s fact-finding mission on how driverless bus service can help those with sight loss
A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Woman taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Fife
Theresa Mallett welcomed Humza Yousaf into her home.
Eljamel scandal: Fife gran lifts lid on Humza Yousaf meeting at her home
Would you have rejected the offer of an extra £2,205? Image: Shutterstock.
Fife and Perth homeowner alarm as Scots mortgages and house prices soar
Duncan Ferguson shows his passion on the touchline at Forest Green Rovers
Former Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson leaves Forest Green Rovers amid 'parting as friends'…
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf at the hospital bedside of an elderly man during a visit to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
JIM SPENCE: My six-week wait for GP appointment tells me NHS needs intensive care
Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Ray McKinnon to STAY at Forfar Athletic despite Forest Green approach
Finn Riach, 14. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Lanarkshire teen thought to be heading to Arbroath