Sunak says striking NHS staff make promise to cut wait times ‘more challenging’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sunak says striking NHS staff make promise to cut wait times ‘more challenging’

By Press Association
Sunak says striking NHS staff make promise to cut wait times ‘more challenging’
Mr Sunak paused to play with one-year-old Lilly and her twin sister Mae (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)

Rishi Sunak blamed striking NHS staff for making it “more challenging” to fulfil his promise of bringing down waiting lists during a visit to a London hospital.

Shortly after taking questions from the Commons Liaison Committee on Tuesday, the prime minister visited Evelina Children’s Hospital, central London, where he met with staff and served cake to young patients.

The NHS Big Tea came ahead of the health service’s 75th anniversary on Wednesday.

NHS 75th anniversary
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak served cake during a visit to the Evelina London Children’s Hospital (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)

At one point during a conversation with staff, one of them told Mr Sunak they ‘hoped’ the NHS would have more anniversaries in the future.

Mr Sunak said he and the Government were doing “everything we can” to support the NHS and promised that his long-term workforce plan announced last week would make sure they got “a lot more colleagues”.

When asked by broadcasters whether the decision by junior doctors to extend strike action until January 2024 would impact on his pledge to cut waiting times, Mr Sunak said: “Clearly, industrial action by other clinical staff does make it more challenging to bring down waiting lists.

“I think everyone can see the economic context that we’re in and the necessity for the Government to make responsible decisions in that context, to bring down inflation.

“No one can doubt our commitment to the NHS – record sums invested alongside a workforce plan last week.”

Earlier on Tuesday, members of the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) in England voted to extend strike action by another six months – with 96.5% in favour.

The re-ballot result comes as junior doctors prepare to mount a walkout for five days from July 13.

NHS 75th anniversary
Mr Sunak paused to play with one-year-old Lilly and her twin sister Mae (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)

While welcoming the NHS Staff Council, which represents more than one million workers, having accepted a pay offer, Mr Sunak added: “We’ve already had half a million people’s care be impacted by industrial action and I don’t think that’s right.”

The Prime Minister’s visit, in which he thanked staff for their hard work and said it had been a “difficult” couple of years for them, came as it emerged that the Met Police had reopened inquiries into potential Covid breaches at Conservative Campaign Headquarters and in Parliament during lockdown.

The Met said video evidence brought to their attention had led them to re-open their enquiries.

Last month a video emerged of a party held at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) on December 14 2020 while Covid restrictions were in place, with footage obtained by the Sunday Mirror appearing to show Conservative staff dancing and joking about lockdown rules.

More from The Courier

MasterChef winner Jamie Scott and wife Kelly seated at a restaurant table by a window with view of Broughty Ferry beach and the Tay estuary beyond.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Memories on the menu as MasterChef's Jamie Scott breathes new life into…
Mr Sunak paused to play with one-year-old Lilly and her twin sister Mae (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — 'Set up by my bird'
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Beveridge tests self driving bus Picture shows; Stuart Beveridge. N/A. Supplied by Seescape Date; Unknown
Fifer’s fact-finding mission on how driverless bus service can help those with sight loss
A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Woman taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Fife
Theresa Mallett welcomed Humza Yousaf into her home.
Eljamel scandal: Fife gran lifts lid on Humza Yousaf meeting at her home
Would you have rejected the offer of an extra £2,205? Image: Shutterstock.
Fife and Perth homeowner alarm as Scots mortgages and house prices soar
Duncan Ferguson shows his passion on the touchline at Forest Green Rovers
Former Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson leaves Forest Green Rovers amid 'parting as friends'…
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf at the hospital bedside of an elderly man during a visit to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
JIM SPENCE: My six-week wait for GP appointment tells me NHS needs intensive care
Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon. Image: Dave Johnston / DCT Media
Ray McKinnon to STAY at Forfar Athletic despite Forest Green approach
Finn Riach, 14. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Lanarkshire teen thought to be heading to Arbroath