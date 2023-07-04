Man and woman charged with murder of two-year-old girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man and woman charged with murder of two-year-old girl

By Press Association
Ipswich Magistrates’ Court (Chris Radburn/PA)
Ipswich Magistrates’ Court (Chris Radburn/PA)

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a two-year-old girl in Ipswich.

The girl was found by police in a property in Sidegate Lane just after 11.45am on June 30.

An initial Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday morning, and further tests are required, Suffolk Police said.

Formal identification procedures have not yet taken place.

Scott Jeff, 22, and Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell, 22, both of no fixed address and formerly of Bedfordshire, have been charged with murder after being arrested in Bury St Edmunds on July 1.

They have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct regarding previous police contact with the deceased elsewhere, the force said.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the incident to contact the Major Investigation Team at

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363723O42-PO1

or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 37/37749/23.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

