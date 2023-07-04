William and Kate drop in for NHS tea party at hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

William and Kate drop in for NHS tea party at hospital

By Press Association
William and Kate added the final touches to cupcakes with presenter Mel Giedroyc (Kensington Palace hand-out)
The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised NHS staff by dropping in for a tea party at a London hospital.

William and Kate added the finishing touches to cupcakes and helped lay tables at a reception at St Thomas’ Hospital to celebrate the health service’s 75th anniversary.

The royal couple met with guests including Aneira “Nye” Thomas, the first baby born on the NHS, named after NHS founder Aneurin Bevan.

The guest list at the NHS Big Tea party also included three generations of NHS workers from one family – inspired by grandmother and former nurse of nearly 50 years Blanche Hines, who was part of the Windrush generation.

At one point, when discussing whether to apply the jam or cream first to a scone, William joked: “Whatever is closest.”

The event was hosted by NHS Charities Together, which the prince and princess are patrons of, and television presenter Mel Giedroyc.

Unison Health Conference
Aneira Thomas, the first baby to be born on the NHS (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The former Eurovision and Great-British Bake Off presenter said it was an “utter privilege” to be involved, adding that people were “so delighted” by the “quintessentially lovely, British day”.

Dr Neil Rees, a consultant clinical psychologist leading the staff wellbeing programme at Guy’s and St Thomas’ – which benefited from NHS charity funding, said: “The Prince of Wales was very mindful of the support that’s been given by NHS charities and how essential that is, and really understood the issues and complexities – particularly with the current challenges we’re facing.

“The pandemic shone a light on the needs of staff, but he was keen to talk about how we maintain the care roles like mine provide, and how charities play a major role in that. It was incredibly special to be recognised in that way.”

The Prince of Wales
William enjoying the party at St Thomas’ Hospital (Tom Dymond/NHS Charities Together/PA)

William and Kate visited St Thomas’ in May ahead of the NHS anniversary on Wednesday.

Now entering its sixth year, the NHS Big Tea raises funds to provide support for staff, patients, and volunteers.

