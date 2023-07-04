Wimbledon fans hoping for fewer showers after rain-hit second day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Wimbledon fans hoping for fewer showers after rain-hit second day

By Press Association
Tennis fans will be hoping for better weather (Victoria Jones/PA)
Tennis fans will be hoping for better weather (Victoria Jones/PA)

Wimbledon fans should expect sunnier spells and fewer showers after the deluge on the second day of the tournament stopped play on outside courts.

The Met Office has predicted “scattered” bouts of rain, a few of which may be on the heavy side, across south-east England.

The forecasting body also said it should feel slightly warmer for many.

Spectators shelter from rain at Wimbledon
Spectators shelter from the rain on day two of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman will hold talks on Wednesday with senior sporting figures and police leaders on protecting Wimbledon and other events this summer from disruptive protests.

Event organisers and national sporting bodies will meet Ms Braverman and Sports Secretary Lucy Frazer to discuss the Just Stop Oil and Animal Rising groups.

It comes as Wimbledon organisers said they are “not complacent” about the “high” risk of protest at the tournament and explained they had boosted security measures over concerns about disruption.

All play stopped on outside courts at Wimbledon on Tuesday following a grey afternoon of consistent downpours.

Ground staff preparing court on day two
Ground staff prepare the courts on day two of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Referee’s Office announced that 69 matches were cancelled over the course of Tuesday afternoon.

Returning spectators will get another chance to watch them.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) confirmed that tickets bought for Courts Two and Three as well as grounds passes bought before 5pm will receive a full refund.

The Princess of Wales arrived in SW19 on Tuesday and was forced to take shelter under an umbrella as showers poured down on Court 18, where she was watching British number one Katie Boulter.

She then moved to the royal box at Wimbledon’s Centre Court where she was welcomed with applause.

Princess of Wales at Wimbledon
The Princess of Wales at Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)

Kate chatted with former US Open winner Emma Raducanu in between watching matches.

In a video posted by the MailOnline, the princess reminisced on queueing up for Wimbledon with family.

“We would be there at the crack of dawn, maybe not overnight but at the crack of dawn,” Kate told the tennis star.

Chatting about Raducanu’s training, the princess went on: “I bet you’re itching, especially when this is all going on around you.”

The Princess of Wales alongside Roger Federer in the royal box at Wimbledon
The Princess of Wales alongside Roger Federer in the royal box at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Kate is the patron of the Lawn Tennis Association and regularly attends Wimbledon.

Former champion Roger Federer was also welcomed to the box on Centre Court.

He took a seat next to the princess, who stood clapping as the 41-year-old arrived at the scene of his eight titles for the first time since he retired last September.

British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was imprisoned in Iran for six years, sat behind them.

Andy Murray on court
Andy Murray in action against Ryan Peniston on Centre Court (John Walton/PA)

They watched the all-British clash between a victorious Sir Andy Murray and fellow Briton Ryan Peniston.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe met Sir Andy in December last year and recalled watching him win Wimbledon in 2016 from solitary confinement, saying he offered a “connection” to her life outside prison and an “escape” from her six-year detention.

The tennis star later told reporters it was “brilliant” that she could come to watch him play and quipped that she seemed happy that he won.

Cameron Norrie also got through to the second round of the tournament.

Wimbledon 2023 – Day Two – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Fans in the queue on day two reckoned it was not as bad as the previous day (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Home fans will be cheering for Jodie Burrage as she faces Russian Daria Kasatkina on Centre Court on Wednesday.

British colleagues Katie Boulter, Arthur Fery, Heather Watson, George Loffhagen, Sonay Kartal and Jan Choinski are also set to play.

On Tuesday morning, fans in the queue were optimistic about their chances of watching the second day of the tournament after hold-ups at security frustrated spectators on Monday.

On day one, some who had visited Wimbledon in previous years said the queue was the “worst” they had seen.

Heightened security was blamed for causing delays in the queue on Monday and the AELTC twice apologised for the long waits.

The championships will run until July 16.

