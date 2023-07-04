‘Irresponsible’ Ladbrokes ad featuring Jake Paul banned by regulator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Irresponsible’ Ladbrokes ad featuring Jake Paul banned by regulator

By Press Association
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury face off in the ring at the OVO Arena, Wembley (PA)
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury face off in the ring at the OVO Arena, Wembley (PA)

An “irresponsible” tweet by Ladbrokes has been banned for featuring Jake Paul, a YouTuber and professional boxer who is a favourite among teenagers.

The ad on the bookmaker’s Twitter feed, seen in February, featured an image of Paul and a caption saying: “@TommyTNTFury beat @JakePaul by split decision last night. So, we’ve got to ask the question… What’s next for Jake Paul? Vote here now.”

At the bottom of the tweet was a poll with the options: “Win the re-match”, “Head to the MMA”, “Return to YouTube” and “Join the WWE”.

The banned advert (ASA/PA)

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) investigated whether the ad breached rules for including an individual likely to be of strong appeal to under-18s.

Ladbrokes said the ad was published after the fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury and did not include any “calls to action”, promotional offers or links back to its site.

It said its Twitter feed and respective tweets were age-gated and could not be accessed by users unless Twitter had accepted their age as being over 18.

Ladbrokes acknowledged that Jake Paul has a significant social media following but said details of his follower demographics suggested that 16% of his YouTube subscribers were registered as being between 13 and 17 years old, while 0% of his Twitter followers were “registered as being under 18”.

The ASA said Jake Paul is primarily known for making YouTube videos and had 65 million followers across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter – with around three million registered as under 18 on each of the YouTube, TikTok and Instagram platforms.

The ASA said Paul is of “inherent strong appeal to under-18s”.

The watchdog said Paul featured on the Disney Channel from 2016 to 2018 on the children’s TV programme Bizaardvark, about two teenagers, and it was likely that some of that audience would still have been under 18 when the Ladbrokes ad appeared.

Jake Paul, left, and Tommy Fury pose after a face-off in the ring
Jake Paul, left, and Tommy Fury pose after a face-off in the ring (PA)

The ASA said: “Whilst the programme had ended in 2019 in the US, we considered that he was still well known for having appeared on that programme and that it was still available on UK streaming services.

“We therefore considered that Jake Paul had strong appeal to under-18s.

“For those reasons, we considered that the ad was irresponsible and breached the Code.”

The ASA said the ad must not appear again, adding: “We told LC International Ltd, trading as Ladbrokes, not to include a person or character who had strong appeal to those under 18 years of age.”

