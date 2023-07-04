One of UK’s oldest flight attendants celebrates 73rd birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One of UK’s oldest flight attendants celebrates 73rd birthday

By Press Association
One of the UK’s oldest flight attendants is celebrating her 73rd birthday this week (Matt Alexander/PA)
One of the UK’s oldest flight attendants is celebrating her 73rd birthday this week (Matt Alexander/PA)

One of the UK’s oldest flight attendants is celebrating her 73rd birthday this week.

Soon-to-be great-grandmother Pam Clark – affectionately known as Nana Pam – is easyJet’s oldest employee.

She is based at Luton airport and has served the airline’s customers on more than 4,500 flights.

EasyJet flight attendant Pam Clark
Pam Clark is a recruitment ambassador for easyJet (Matt Alexander/PA)

Ms Clark, a former hairdresser, joined easyJet as a cabin crew member after spotting a recruitment advert on a flight to Madrid 20 years ago.

The carrier said it has appointed her as its recruitment ambassador for over-45s as she has “exceptional customer service and people skills”.

Following the launch of a diversity campaign last year, the airline has seen a 10% increase in the proportion of applications for cabin crew roles from people in that age category.

Cabin crew on commercial flights by UK airlines must be at least 18 years old but there is no upper age limit.

They must also pass a medical examination every five years.

EasyJet recruitment
Pam Clark was given a plane-shaped cake and balloons to celebrate her birthday (Matt Alexander/PA)

Ms Clark said: “My advice to anyone over the age of 45 thinking about applying for a role as cabin crew at easyJet would be to go for it.

“When I applied for the role 20 years ago I knew that my age and experience meant I had something really valuable to offer.

“Nowadays, I’m meeting more and more colleagues like me who have made a brave career change later in life. Don’t be afraid!

“My favourite part of the job has been meeting passengers from all over the world and giving them the most enjoyable travel experience possible.

“I’m proud to work at a company that puts people first.”

EasyJet’s group people director Jane Storm said: “At easyJet we put people at the heart of everything we do.

“We’re incredibly proud to have Pam on our team and she is a testament to our warm and welcoming cabin crew, who have a passion for great customer service.

“We would encourage people of all ages who share our passion to come on board.

“With Pam’s 73rd birthday just around the corner, we’re hopeful she will inspire even more talented people to join us in the future.”

