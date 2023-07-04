People take the health service for granted – first NHS baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People take the health service for granted – first NHS baby

By Press Association
Nye Thomas said she feels it is her ‘duty’ to inform others about the NHS (Ella Pickover/PA)
British people can “take the NHS for granted”, the first ever baby born on the NHS has said as she called for children to be taught about the “national treasure” in schools.

At a minute past midnight on July 5, 1948, Aneira “Nye” Thomas became the first baby born on the NHS at Amman Valley Hospital in Wales.

Mrs Thomas, who was named after the service’s founder Aneurin “Nye” Bevan, said she feels it is her duty to inform people about the work of the NHS.

In an interview to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS, and indeed her 75th birthday, Mrs Thomas said that she is “worried” about the future of the service.

Aneira Thomas, who was the first baby to be born following the formation of the National Health Service in 1948, aged four at her primary school in Cefneithin near Ammanford, Wales (Handout/PA)

She described how there are no more NHS dentists in the village she lives in, near Swansea in Wales, and the “interaction isn’t the same” with GPs any more.

But Mrs Thomas said that the service is our “national treasure” and she feels the NHS will still be around in another 75 years.

“The NHS touches all our lives and we’re all guilty of taking it for granted, even I do at times,” she told the PA news agency.

“In Wales, we don’t pay for prescriptions and sometimes I’m standing in a chemist and people are complaining about a wait of 10 minutes for prescriptions, and I feel like screaming ‘do you realise how lucky we are to have the health care system that we have’?”

She added: “The young people today do need more education not to take it for granted. I think (education about the NHS) should start from an early age, in primary school.”

Aneira Thomas said she feels it is her ‘duty’ to inform people about the NHS (PA)

Mrs Thomas added: “My mother always was proud of the fact that I was the first baby born into the NHS. When I was a little girl, I remember hiding behind her skirt when she would say ‘this is Nye, my national health baby’.

“It was to the talk of the village.

“It must have been amazing that people could afford healthcare, optical care, dentistry.

“I do worry now because in the village that I live, you can’t access a dentist without paying and GPs… the interaction isn’t the same.

“So I do worry about the future.”

Asked about her connection to the service, she added: “It was there for me the day I was born and will be there for me when I leave this world. It is our safety net isn’t it?

“I feel sometimes it’s my duty to speak up and shouted from the rooftops.

“If I’m in Cardiff, sometimes I sit in Queen Street and can see the statue of Nye Bevan.

“And we’ve got lots of visitors and they just look and see his name, and I think some people don’t know who he is, but before they leave, they do know because I tell them.”

She added: “When my both children were very ill, fighting for their lives, I was in Cardiff and I was looking up at his statue and it made me cry with thanks.

“It’s is our national treasure.”

Meanwhile the nurse who delivered the first-ever Covid vaccine in the NHS has said that she would like people to recognise the service as a “treasure” because “people don’t know what they have lost until the lose it”.

May Parsons said the NHS is ‘so immensely important’ in people’s lives (Ella Pickover/PA)

May Parsons, associate chief nurse director for risk governance and compliance at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, told PA: “I would wish people would recognise that it is such a treasure, not everybody has got has got an NHS like we do.

“We don’t know what we’ve lost until we lose it.”

Ms Parsons, who has worked in the NHS for 20 years after coming to the UK form the Philippines, said the service is “so immensely important” in people’s lives, adding: “Having the insight of being from a country where we didn’t have an NHS, or access to healthcare for everybody, it is such an immeasurable kind of relief for people.

“It’s something that everybody aspires to have a globally.”

