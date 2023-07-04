What the papers say – July 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – July 5

By Press Association
Every paper featured a different story on their front page in the UK (PA)
Every paper featured a different story on their front page in the UK (PA)

A wide variety of stories featured across the newspaper front pages on Wednesday, including a TV stars Alzheimer’s diagnosis and the US deciding their preferred candidate to be the next Nato chief.

The Daily Mirror fills their front page with Fiona Phillip’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

The Daily Telegraph reports the US has made their decision on who they want to be the next Nato chief after rejecting the British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

The Times reports on an overhaul of disciplining rogue police officers with plans announced to overhaul the misconduct system.

A new police probe into a Tory “jingle and mingle” Covid party has been opened, according to The Independent.

The Daily Mail says Sir Bernard Jenkin, who was on the Privileges Committee which investigated Boris Johnson over Partygate, is facing his own police probe over “birthday drinks”.

The Financial Times reports the Bank of England is considering making foreign banks to replace branches with subsidiaries.

The UK have tabled a new climate change pledge of more than £11 billion, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express has some good news with supermarkets looking to drive down food prices.

The i once again look into the UK’s ongoing mortgage pain, saying there are four more interest rate rises to come this year.

Metro hears from the first person born on the NHS who says while it has its problems, it should be cherished.

And the Daily Star blames BBC shows Allo Allo and Dad’s Army for causing Brexit.

More from The Courier

Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline talking points as Craig Wighton nets in positive Pars performance
Tony Docherty has been reading former Dundee United boss Micky Mellon's management book. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reads ex-Dundee United manager's book in search of 'sporting edge'
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott and wife Kelly seated at a restaurant table by a window with view of Broughty Ferry beach and the Tay estuary beyond.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Memories on the menu as MasterChef's Jamie Scott breathes new life into…
Every paper featured a different story on their front page in the UK (PA)
Tuesday court round-up — 'Set up by my bird'
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Stuart Beveridge tests self driving bus Picture shows; Stuart Beveridge. N/A. Supplied by Seescape Date; Unknown
Fifer’s fact-finding mission on how driverless bus service can help those with sight loss
A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Fife. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
Woman taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Fife
Theresa Mallett welcomed Humza Yousaf into her home.
Eljamel scandal: Fife gran lifts lid on Humza Yousaf meeting at her home
Would you have rejected the offer of an extra £2,205? Image: Shutterstock.
Fife and Perth homeowner alarm as Scots mortgages and house prices soar
Duncan Ferguson shows his passion on the touchline at Forest Green Rovers
Former Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson leaves Forest Green Rovers amid 'parting as friends'…
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf at the hospital bedside of an elderly man during a visit to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
JIM SPENCE: My six-week wait for GP appointment tells me NHS needs intensive care